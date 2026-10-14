Despite DSA Pressure, Zohran Mamdani Swears He's Not Getting Rid of NYPD Commish Jessica Tisch

Following the ICE-related shooting of a violent criminal illegal alien earlier this month, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are demanding New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The DSA said that if ICE does not leave NYC, Mamdani should fire Tisch for "collaborating" with immigration enforcement, per Gothamist. "ICE is a terrorist agency that must be expelled from New York City and abolished," the DSA said in a press release on Friday. "Jessica Tisch must get ICE out of New York and end NYPD complicity with these terrorists. If the commissioner can't put a stop to these injustices, she must be fired."

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Gothamist also notes it's unclear how Tisch has any authority to remove ICE from NYC (she doesn't).

Mamdani has called the DSA his "political home" but says he has no plans to fire Tisch.

JUST IN: Mamdani declares he has "no plans" to fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch despite mounting pressure from the Democratic Socialists of America. pic.twitter.com/XRXY8Xr8Zc — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

“Tisch is the police commissioner. I have no plans to change that,” Mamdani said in Queens Tuesday morning, his first media availability since Thursday night. Mamdani went on to praise Tisch’s record, touting her work “uprooting corruption from the upper echelons of the NYPD” as well as overseeing a drop in murders and shootings across the city. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot an undocumented immigrant, Oscar Belgal, in his car as his 5-year-old son sat in the back seat. Belgal is currently in federal custody. He still has a bullet lodged in his neck and is in urgent need of surgery, his lawyers said Monday.

While the NYPD was not involved in the operation or shooting, officers, the department did respond to protests in the aftermath. Videos of social media shows NYPD officers and protesters involved in physical confrontations, dueign which Democratic Congressional nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier was pushed to the ground.

She'll be gone by Thanksgiving, won't she? Tisch is also Jewish, and we know how well Jews fare in Mamdani's administration and how the DSA views Jews. They're just looking for an excuse to oust her, it seems.

This is Marxist-speak for “after the election, she’s toast.” — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) October 13, 2026

Quite possibly. His choice for her replacement would undoubtedly be a gem.

what type of mayor would he be if let emotions get the best of him — Snibby (@ItsSnibby) October 13, 2026

A commie. Which is what he is.

She’s good at her job. This is why the DSA and socialism turns violent because they can’t always get their way. But democracy is merely a passing word for them. Their real motivation is in enforcing their ideology and their preferences. — James-dsd (@XyDmu) October 14, 2026

Yes. Anyone who gets in the way of the DSA must be removed from the office that poses an obstacle to their communist agenda.

Keeping Tisch while ordering a use-of-force review is classic Mamdani: signal to the base without blowing up the crime drop he’s been happy to claim — Dvx (@Dafakwu) October 13, 2026

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He's nothing if not duplicitous.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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