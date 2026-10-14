DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Despite DSA Pressure, Zohran Mamdani Swears He's Not Getting Rid of NYPD Commish Jessica Tisch

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
Despite DSA Pressure, Zohran Mamdani Swears He's Not Getting Rid of NYPD Commish Jessica Tisch
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Following the ICE-related shooting of a violent criminal illegal alien earlier this month, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are demanding New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The DSA said that if ICE does not leave NYC, Mamdani should fire Tisch for "collaborating" with immigration enforcement, per Gothamist. "ICE is a terrorist agency that must be expelled from New York City and abolished," the DSA said in a press release on Friday. "Jessica Tisch must get ICE out of New York and end NYPD complicity with these terrorists. If the commissioner can't put a stop to these injustices, she must be fired."

Advertisement

Gothamist also notes it's unclear how Tisch has any authority to remove ICE from NYC (she doesn't).

Mamdani has called the DSA his "political home" but says he has no plans to fire Tisch.

Here's more:

“Tisch is the police commissioner. I have no plans to change that,” Mamdani said in Queens Tuesday morning, his first media availability since Thursday night.

Mamdani went on to praise Tisch’s record, touting her work “uprooting corruption from the upper echelons of the NYPD” as well as overseeing a drop in murders and shootings across the city.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot an undocumented immigrant, Oscar Belgal, in his car as his 5-year-old son sat in the back seat. Belgal is currently in federal custody. He still has a bullet lodged in his neck and is in urgent need of surgery, his lawyers said Monday.


While the NYPD was not involved in the operation or shooting, officers, the department did respond to protests in the aftermath. Videos of social media shows NYPD officers and protesters involved in physical confrontations, dueign which Democratic Congressional nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier was pushed to the ground.

Recommended
MS NOW Just Embarrassed Itself With This Fake 'Breaking News' About FBI Director Kash Patel Amy Curtis Ilhan Omar Doesn't Want You to Know This About Her Father Jeff Charles
Advertisement

She'll be gone by Thanksgiving, won't she? Tisch is also Jewish, and we know how well Jews fare in Mamdani's administration and how the DSA views Jews. They're just looking for an excuse to oust her, it seems.

Quite possibly. His choice for her replacement would undoubtedly be a gem.

A commie. Which is what he is.

Yes. Anyone who gets in the way of the DSA must be removed from the office that poses an obstacle to their communist agenda.

Advertisement

He's nothing if not duplicitous. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

MS NOW Just Embarrassed Itself With This Fake 'Breaking News' About FBI Director Kash Patel

MS NOW Just Embarrassed Itself With This Fake 'Breaking News' About FBI Director Kash Patel

Amy Curtis
Ilhan Omar Doesn't Want You to Know This About Her Father

Ilhan Omar Doesn't Want You to Know This About Her Father

Jeff Charles
California Lost Billions to Homeless Programs. Check Out Where One Nonprofit CEO Is Living Now.

California Lost Billions to Homeless Programs. Check Out Where One Nonprofit CEO Is Living Now.

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos