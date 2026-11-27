Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro left a PBS NewsHour host aghast with his comparison of Abdul El-Sayed to Osama bin Laden. He said the senator-elect says things not so dissimilar to those of Osama bin Laden, a remark that left Amna Nawaz stunned. Shapiro’s premise is that El-Sayed should be feared. He asked Nawaz whether she thinks the Michigan Democrat believes America is a force for good. She argued that he likely does. Bin Laden thought the same, but only after the United States converted to Islam.

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The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro STUNS PBS NewsHour host Amna Nawaz after comparing radical Muslim Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to Osama bin Laden. Ben Shapiro: “I think the American people should be quite fearful of Abdulrahman El-Sayed in the Senate of the United States.” Anmna Nawaz: “He's Michigan-born and bred.” Ben Shapiro: “Yes, so? Does he believe that the United States is a force for good in the world, generally speaking? He does not.” Amna Nawaz: “I would say that he argues that it can be.” Ben Shapiro: “Osama bin Laden believed the United States could be a force for good in the world if it merely converted to radical Islam.” Amna Nawaz: “Ben Shapiro, that is quite a leap.” Ben Shapiro: “No, he literally said that… Nick Fuentes believes that if America shifts its perspectives radically, it could be a force for good in the world, but right now it's not.” “I'm not a person who believes that voters greenlighting a thing means that the voters are right. The voters can be wrong. They have the right to elect him. I'm not saying he doesn't have a right to sit in Congress. I'm not saying he doesn't have the right to swear on a Quran. I'm not saying any of those things. I'm saying I think the voters of Michigan made a poor decision.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 25, 2026

Ben Shapiro: “I think the American people should be quite fearful of Abdulrahman El-Sayed in the Senate of the United States.” Anmna Nawaz: “He's Michigan-born and bred.” Ben Shapiro: “Yes, so? Does he believe that the United States is a force for good in the world, generally speaking? He does not.” Amna Nawaz: “I would say that he argues that it can be.” Ben Shapiro: “Osama bin Laden believed the United States could be a force for good in the world if it merely converted to radical Islam.” Amna Nawaz: “Ben Shapiro, that is quite a leap.” Ben Shapiro: “No, he literally said that… Nick Fuentes believes that if America shifts its perspectives radically, it could be a force for good in the world, but right now it's not.” “I'm not a person who believes that voters greenlighting a thing means that the voters are right. The voters can be wrong. They have the right to elect him. I'm not saying he doesn't have a right to sit in Congress. I'm not saying he doesn't have the right to swear on a Quran. I'm not saying any of those things. I'm saying I think the voters of Michigan made a poor decision.”

Well said.

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