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Sec. Markwayne Mullin Just Delivered a Blistering Response to Mamdani Over Thursday's ICE Shooting

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 09, 2026 11:15 AM
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Sec. Markwayne Mullin Just Delivered a Blistering Response to Mamdani Over Thursday's ICE Shooting
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul of selective outrage on Friday, arguing that the two Democrats were quick to condemn an ICE-involved shooting but silent about attacks on NYPD officers. 

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Their criticism followed Thursday’s shooting in New York City. According to federal officials, Oscar Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican national in the country illegally, attempted to ram immigration officers’ vehicles after they boxed him in, all while his five-year-old son sat in the back seat. An officer reportedly fired at least seven rounds, one of which struck Belgal in the neck. The illegal alien was immediately taken to the hospital, and his five-year-old son was unharmed. Neither Democrat’s condemnation addressed the alleged attack on the officers. 

Speaking to reporters Friday, Mullin said DHS had no plans to pause immigration enforcement in New York, and blasted the criticism of the shooting.

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"No, we're not putting a pause on enforcement," Secretary Mullin said. "I'm sorry, we're not. In fact, I'm not sorry. Our job is to enforce the nation's laws and go after the worst of the worst and our men and women do a dang good job at it every single day and we will not stop doing our job."

"When the mayor uses language like he used last night, yet he's silent when his own officer gets stabbed," he added. "By the way, those two individuals from the Dominican Republic too, just to make the connection, he's silent on that but yet he throws a, as I would say in Oklahoma, a ringtail fit about this criminal. It's hypocrisy. It's not actually truthful. It's all about show and tell. It's political theater."

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This comes after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani accused ICE on Thursday of making his city less safe and demanded that the federal government pause immigration enforcement.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MARKWAYNE MULLIN | NEW YORK
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