Sec. Markwayne Mullin Just Delivered a Blistering Response to Mamdani Over Thursday's ICE Shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul of selective outrage on Friday, arguing that the two Democrats were quick to condemn an ICE-involved shooting but silent about attacks on NYPD officers.

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Their criticism followed Thursday’s shooting in New York City. According to federal officials, Oscar Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican national in the country illegally, attempted to ram immigration officers’ vehicles after they boxed him in, all while his five-year-old son sat in the back seat. An officer reportedly fired at least seven rounds, one of which struck Belgal in the neck. The illegal alien was immediately taken to the hospital, and his five-year-old son was unharmed. Neither Democrat’s condemnation addressed the alleged attack on the officers.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Mullin said DHS had no plans to pause immigration enforcement in New York, and blasted the criticism of the shooting.

🚨 BREAKING: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin just told Ugandan Mayor Mamdani to SHOVE IT, he's NOT pausing ICE enforcement in NYC "[Mamdani] is SILENT when his own officer gets stabbed! By the way, those two individuals from the Dominican Republic too, just to make the connection!" "He's silent on that, but yet he throws a, as I would say in the Oklahoma, a ring tail FIT about this criminal. It's hypocrisy. It's not actually truthful. It's all about show and tell. It's political theater." "No, we're NOT putting a pause on enforcement. I'm not sorry." 🔥 NYPD Detective Jose Mercedes was slashed SEVEN times in the Bronx during a robbery The two suspects are reportedly illegal aliens who were caught at the border and RELEASED under Biden, and NYC ignored an ICE detainer on one of them AND THEY DO NOT CARE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2026

"No, we're not putting a pause on enforcement," Secretary Mullin said. "I'm sorry, we're not. In fact, I'm not sorry. Our job is to enforce the nation's laws and go after the worst of the worst and our men and women do a dang good job at it every single day and we will not stop doing our job."

"When the mayor uses language like he used last night, yet he's silent when his own officer gets stabbed," he added. "By the way, those two individuals from the Dominican Republic too, just to make the connection, he's silent on that but yet he throws a, as I would say in Oklahoma, a ringtail fit about this criminal. It's hypocrisy. It's not actually truthful. It's all about show and tell. It's political theater."

"This individual yesterday decided to not comply with lawful orders, given by federal law enforcement officers, ICE officers, good men and women that are out there every day enforcing immigration laws... he has charges in New York for robbery, grand larceny, theft armed with a deadly weapon." Marcos Charles, @ICEgov ERO Executive Associate Director — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

"We weren’t aware the child was in the car I can tell you that. But do you know who was? Oscar. Oscar knew he had a child in his car. Oscar chose to accelerate at a high rate of speed and ram two different vehicles as it appears he was going towards officers. And so the public outcry should also be towards this criminal, this thug, this gangbanger, this possible murderer, the outrage should be with him for endangering the five year old.” @SecMullinDHS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

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This comes after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani accused ICE on Thursday of making his city less safe and demanded that the federal government pause immigration enforcement.

I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now. https://t.co/ZizKB0OP7S — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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