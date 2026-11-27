What a collapse. What a game. The Dallas Cowboys faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving and totally imploded, much to the delight of everyone who was hoping to see the underdog Eagles ruin Dallas’ holiday. This was a must-win game for Dallas, which took playcalling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Bobby Pettine, whom Jerry Jones yanked out of retirement, is handling that aspect of the game, and it wasn’t much better.

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JOE MILTON AND DEVONTA SMITH DO IT AGAIN PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hjaMzRC3ub — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

EAGLES BLOCKED PUNT TD PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1mrM5lDeTK — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Joe Milton takes it in himself! PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ERZiu9S8Kr — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

MILTON TO LEMON OH MY PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LMyTJqf8v5 — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

EAGLES SACK DAK ON 4TH DOWN PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/HUyLQrz2c5 — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Dallas can put up points, but its defense is putrid. They led 31-10 late in the third quarter, but couldn’t close. It’s the largest comeback on Thanksgiving in NFL history. The Eagles mounted an epic comeback to get within striking distance, 36-38. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s multiple failed two-point conversions are another story, but Dallas needed one yard on a fourth-and-1 to put this one to bed LATE in the fourth quarter, and Dak Prescott got sacked. That set up Philly QB Joe Milton, their third starting quarterback this season, to get within range for Jake Elliott to boot a monster 60-yard game-winning field goal. The Birds won 39-38.

Milton and DeVonta get the Eagles closer in FG range PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nbEFstc7GR — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Tom Brady in the background 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/IZzz85xc2b — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 27, 2026

THE COMEBACK EAGLES PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6eUsTBo8Uh — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

The largest Thanksgiving comeback in #NFL history. https://t.co/3QMhXj1UH7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026

The Cowboys with a 31-10 lead over the Eagles on Thanksgiving https://t.co/2cMJDiNzwv — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 27, 2026

It was stunning. It got Tom Brady all sorts of excited in the booth. Dallas’ loss ended its season. That’s how you sum up this epic loss for the Cowboys: the season is over. It knocked them out of the NFC East race, now between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins. It’s one of the few times I’ve been pulling hard for Philly, even though its season ended weeks ago. I owe this crew cheesesteaks and maybe a bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel for knocking off Dallas.

Season is over. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) November 27, 2026

The #Giants getting a win on Thanksgiving — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 27, 2026

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What a win for an injury-riddled Eagles squad, which lost running back Saquon Barkley to a stinger and tight end Dallas Goedert during the game.

Dallas had a 99 percent chance to win, and they blew it.

Just when you think it can’t get worse!! https://t.co/qMt8Owqnd0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 27, 2026

The Cowboys are DONE and so am I. https://t.co/YZIIJKVcwT — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2026

Being a Cowboys fan must feel like having a terminal illness and never dying https://t.co/sXDwS7jyZ1 — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 27, 2026

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