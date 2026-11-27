You cannot make this up. That’s all I’ll say. After Harvard University was exposed for having a plagiarizing president and for being a hub of antisemitism, they’re having a class about it. But it’s not an introspective exercise; it’s blaming the MAGA movement for targeting the school. Claudine Gay was that president who got busted for copying other people’s work, and she’s teaching the class (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

Harvard University may have never tangled with an adversary as relentless as the Make America Great Again movement.

The Trump administration, the governing arm of MAGA, has threatened Harvard’s research grants and its ability to host international students. It has sued Harvard in a hunt for admissions documents, and accused the university of discrimination. The 400-year-old institution has been forced to fend off one attack after another in court, Whac-a-Mole style.

How does an institution of elite academics process that level of ill will?

They study it in class.

[…]

For Harvard, one of President Trump’s favorite targets as he and his administration have pushed a populist overhaul of American society, the future of MAGA may be fundamental to the university’s own future, too. It has lost millions in federal research funds, laid off hundreds of workers , and was hit with union strikes.

Mr. Richer’s class was not the only one at Harvard studying how recent political tumult has affected the university itself. Former Harvard President Claudine Gay, a member of the faculty who lost her leadership role in early 2024, amid campus upheaval related to the war in Gaza along with allegations of plagiarism against her, is teaching a course called, “What is a University?” A goal of the class is to get Harvard students to think critically about their own school.