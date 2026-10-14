Remember Hasan Piker’s Brutal Satire Interview? It Just Got Even Worse.

Earlier this week, socialist darling and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker was interviewed by comedian and actress Ziwe Fumudoh in what was supposed to be an exercise in satire. Instead, the interview made Piker look like a selfish fool. Now, more clips have continued to emerge from the interview, several of which make it magnitudes worse, if that was even possible.

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In one instance, Ziwe read off a list of controversial claims Piker had made, following up with the question, “What the f**k is wrong with you?,” to which Piker had little to say. In another, Piker defended making sexually explicit comments about a victim of communism simply because she supported President Trump. And in another, he was pressed on how many black friends he really had, to which Ziwe concluded was zero.

Ziwe is pressing Hasan Piker harder than most TV hosts. https://t.co/wMVlGFFZEz — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 13, 2026

"You've been suspended from Twitch four times. You regularly say controversial things. I'm going to list some things to you," Ziwe said. "Are you ready? You said that America deserved 9-11. You said that your favorite flag is Hezbollah's."

"I didn't get suspended for that one, Piker said.

"I'm just listing things."

"Oh, okay, sorry."

"You said that a Vietnamese communist refugee should suck a d**k. You said that Mussolini has a fat a**. You said that, you joked that can we go back to a better time when lynchings were happening. You said, you got me, I'm a racist. You said that billionaire failed sons should rape billionaire failed daughters from a utilitarian perspective. What the f**k is wrong with you?"

And given such an easy opportunity to claim these were "jokes," or that he didn’t mean many of them, Piker instead decided to double down, which, in front of someone who excels at exploiting awkwardness, couldn’t have gone any worse for Piker.

Hasan Piker went on softball comedy podcast and came out looking like a mentally ill psychopath Such a charismatic guy! — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 13, 2026

Later in the interview, the conversation turned to how many black friends Piker actually has. When he answered, Ziwe made clear she didn’t believe him, unless the answer was anything but zero. She then pressed him on why he so often speaks about black and gay communities.

"How many black friends do you have?" Ziwe asked.

"A lot," Piker said.

"Name some. You have to name them because I'm not convinced."

"Okay. I'm not gonna do that, actually, nevermind," Piker said. "Zero. I have zero black friends."

"I believe you have zero black friends," Ziwe replied. "You speak a lot about experiences of other people, like gay community, black community. Why do you feel, why do you do that?"

To which Piker replied with a sort of jumbled, nonsensical answer.

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Ziwe: How many Black friends do you have? Hasan: A lot. Ziwe: Name some. Hasan: I'm not going to do that. Zero. I have zero Black friends. ZIWE HAD THIS MAN STRESSED AS FUCK 😭 https://t.co/I6fBJ6XraC — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) October 12, 2026

Several commentators have continued to note just how brutal the satirical interviewer was. What was supposed to be funny, a low-stakes, softball interview, the kind of appearance a public figure is supposed to walk away from untouched, instead managed to make Piker look like a fool more effectively than any serious journalist, debate opponent, or political rival ever could.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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