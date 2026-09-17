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Hasan Piker Says Middle East Would Be More Stable If Iran Had a Nuclear Weapon

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 17, 2026 9:57 PM
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Hasan Piker Says Middle East Would Be More Stable If Iran Had a Nuclear Weapon
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It’s easy to see why Abdul El-Sayed wants to separate himself from left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. 

In an interview with Axios, Piker said that he believes the Middle East would be more stable if Iran had a nuclear weapon. 

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Piker said that America conducts more terror than Al-Qaeda. 

"You once said that America is the top dog in terrorism," Axios' Alex Thompson said. "Do you think America then is worse than al-Qaeda?"

"Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes, we've caused tremendous terror all around the world," Piker said. "I think that that is not only terror that we are waging on regular civilians in nations in the periphery, but it's also having consequences on ourselves. It's having dramatic consequences on the home front." 

"One clear example of this is what we did in MENA (Middle East and North Africa)," he added. "There's no distinction between blowing up a school, triple tapping it with Tomahawk missiles. If you're killing 140 schoolgirls, that is an act of terror. This doesn't mean that all Americans are terrorists, but the reality of the matter is we have to create an environment of accountability to ensure things like that never happen again."

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Piker previously said that America deserved 9/11.

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News Topics AXIOS | IRAN | TERRORISM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM
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