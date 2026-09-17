Hasan Piker Says Middle East Would Be More Stable If Iran Had a Nuclear Weapon

It’s easy to see why Abdul El-Sayed wants to separate himself from left-wing streamer Hasan Piker.

In an interview with Axios, Piker said that he believes the Middle East would be more stable if Iran had a nuclear weapon.

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.@AlexThomp: "Do you think the Middle East would be more stable if Iran had a nuclear weapon?"



Hasan Piker: "I believe yes."



(the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism) pic.twitter.com/S8uaLJEBMC — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) September 17, 2026

Piker said that America conducts more terror than Al-Qaeda.

"You once said that America is the top dog in terrorism," Axios' Alex Thompson said. "Do you think America then is worse than al-Qaeda?"

"Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes, we've caused tremendous terror all around the world," Piker said. "I think that that is not only terror that we are waging on regular civilians in nations in the periphery, but it's also having consequences on ourselves. It's having dramatic consequences on the home front."

"One clear example of this is what we did in MENA (Middle East and North Africa)," he added. "There's no distinction between blowing up a school, triple tapping it with Tomahawk missiles. If you're killing 140 schoolgirls, that is an act of terror. This doesn't mean that all Americans are terrorists, but the reality of the matter is we have to create an environment of accountability to ensure things like that never happen again."

👀 NEW: @hasanthehun joins @alexthomp on the Season 3 premiere of The Axios Show in what Piker called "the most contentious interview" he's done.



Piker claims that "pound for pound," America conducts more terror around the world than al-Qaeda. pic.twitter.com/c8xFVvbixl — Axios (@axios) September 17, 2026

👀 NEW: @hasanthehun joins @alexthomp on the Season 3 premiere of The Axios Show in what Piker called "the most contentious interview" he's done.



Piker claims that "pound for pound," America conducts more terror around the world than al-Qaeda. pic.twitter.com/c8xFVvbixl — Axios (@axios) September 17, 2026

Hasan Piker, who's stumped for several far-left Democrats ahead of the midterms, says America is worse than al-Qaeda.



"We have caused tremendous terror all around the world."pic.twitter.com/3Bn9BpPhGt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2026

FETTERMAN: "[Hasan Piker] is an individual that just declared that we are worse than Al Qaeda and Democrats are campaigning with him, defending him!" pic.twitter.com/wahiLJrscS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 18, 2026

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Hassan piker was interviewed on the “Axios show” and had some interesting things to say.



Hassan piker is a famous streamer far left lunatic that wants socialism and Muslims to literally rule the world. He’s said it himself.



In the interview he states that America, where he… https://t.co/HANZYOdn2W pic.twitter.com/jwKpDTpok0 — Faithful Patriot (@Omerta1926) September 17, 2026

👀 Hasan Piker admits he'd never go to Israel and post pro-Israel content the way he did in China.



Axios' Alex Thompson presses him on why Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs gets a pass while Israel doesn't. pic.twitter.com/xfx9AkV1BE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2026

Piker previously said that America deserved 9/11.

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