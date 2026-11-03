Ashley Moody Defeats DSA-Backed Angie Nixon in Florida

Ashley Moody has won Florida’s Senate race, defeating Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidate Angie Nixon in a strong start for Republicans on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Ashley Moody wins the FL US Senate Special Election General #DecisionMade: 8:00 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/7jQaQp0Drh https://t.co/rGnyGx1Duu — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Ashley Moody (R) ELECTED US SENATOR of Florida, defeating socialist Angie Nixon (D) — DDHQ AMAZING NEWS 🔥 Common sense and full pro-SAVE America Act! https://t.co/8XezNlZLnL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects Republican Ashley Moody will defeat democratic socialist Angie Nixon in Florida’s Senate race. Moody has pulled ahead, and she’s “expected to pull farther ahead” as more votes come in from the Panhandle. Florida holds the line, and a socialist won’t be heading to the U.S. Senate. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 4, 2026

After being appointed to replace Marco Rubio when he became secretary of state, Moody finished out his term and has now won her first full term in the Senate. Rubio, a favorite in the Trump administration, left big shoes to fill, making the prospect of a DSA-backed candidate taking his former seat all the more alarming. Thankfully, Republicans retained the seat, though by a far narrower margin than they would have liked.

Moody currently holds over 50 percent of the vote to Nixon’s 48.5 percent.



🚨 JUST NOW: Sen. Ashley Moody just walked out after DEFEATING socialist Angie Nixon in Florida "DON'T F WITH FLORIDA." ☀️☀️ The national environment is blue. Florida Republicans rushed the polls TODAY and SAVED their state! https://t.co/IAYoX7iFuy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2026

The race, however, was far closer than Republicans would have liked in solidly red Florida. Nixon secured over 3.7 million votes and has so far vastly outperformed Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, a moderate by comparison, and a result that should come as a major surprise.

Early voting heavily favored Nixon, who remained ahead of Moody even after more than three-quarters of the votes had been counted. The Panhandle has yet to report and is expected to favor Republicans. So far, however, counties that backed Trump by significant margins in 2024 appear to have shifted sharply toward Democrats, even where Republicans still hold the lead.

Republicans can hope that pattern remains isolated to Florida. But with polling favoring Democrats in the battle for both the Senate and the House, the question is whether these results reflect a local shift or an early sign of a broader pattern.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.