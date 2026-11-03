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Jolly Good: Byron Donalds Tosses David Jolly in FL Gov. Race

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 8:30 PM
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Jolly Good: Byron Donalds Tosses David Jolly in FL Gov. Race
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Everyone needed to relax. Democrat Florida gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, a former Republican whose mind Trump broke, waged a solid campaign but came up short against Republican Byron Donalds. History was made. Donalds is the first black governor elected in Florida and in the Deep South. 

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It was not a shoo-in, but a win is a win. Meanwhile, the rest of the map looks iffy to awful for Republicans. But for now, Ashley Moody won her Senate race over Angie Nixon, and Donald keeps the governor’s mansion in GOP hands.

Nate Silver projected Florida to have a Democrat governor tonight. Another instance of the polls being wrong. 

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Bonus: This exchange was hilarious


 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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