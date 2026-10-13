Hasan Piker Had a Brutal Interview and the Worst Part Is That It Was Supposed to Be Satire

Even satirical interviews can be especially brutal.

On Monday, Nigerian-American comedian, writer, and actress Ziwe Fumudoh, best known for turning celebrity interviews into polite interrogations, released one with socialist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker. Ziwe’s interviews have long specialized in making her subjects squirm, and Piker, with his online fame, leftist politics, and conspicuously comfortable lifestyle, offered her an unusually rich target.

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Ziwe over the course of just a couple of minutes had Piker model his “communist-style” suit for the camera, like a performing monkey, before asking whether he had always aspired to be a champagne socialist. From there, the questions only got more awkward: his recent Oscars appearance, and the not-so-small matter of reconciling his politics with his $2.7 million California mansion.

To appreciate just how uncomfortable it gets, you really have to watch it.

Incredible. This is one of the most glorious takedowns of modern socialism you will watch this week Hasan Piker is mocked for playing commie dress up, attending the Oscars, and owning a $2.7 mil home. https://t.co/xS55NDXQ2a — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) October 12, 2026

"You kind of look like a communist," Ziwe said to Piker, who wore a Mao Zedong style suit.

"Thank you. I got this in China," Piker said.

"Really?"

"It's the only tailored suit I own," he added.

"Would you like to stand up and show us the fit?" Ziwe asked.

"Sure."

"All right, just look at that camera, just show us. Yes. Please, maybe turn around. Great, and you want to show muscles?"

"I mean, I can't really."

"Squat a little?" Ziwe said.

"So I can't really do too much. Oh, okay, wow, wow. I have to slut myself out a little bit."

"Slut yourself out?"

"Yes."

"What does that mean?"

"Just, you know, be a little slutty. Sorry, I apologize."

The conversation then took a sharper turn when Ziwe asked whether Piker had always wanted to be a champagne socialist. “Um, yes,” he replied. Almost as abruptly, she pivoted again.

"You once said, 'let the streets soak in red capitalist blood.' How was the Oscar parties this year?"

"It was weird. Jeff Bezos was there," Piker said. "Terrifying. A lot shorter than I thought he would be."

"What was your favorite part?"

"I got to meet one of the, one of the, what's his name, Hudson? From Heated Rivalry."

“There you go, pandering again,” Ziwe said. The conversation shifted again as she pressed Piker on why his needs should outweigh those of most Californians, given that those needs apparently include a $2.7 million home.

"Now, Karl Marx said to each according to his needs. You live in a $2.7 million house. Why are your needs more important than 90 percent of other Californians?"

"They're not. I think housing should be free."

"But how much does your house cost?"

"It was $2.7 million."

"Okay, so it was $2.7 million."

"I mean, I have a mortgage. Like, I didn't, you know, pay cash for it," Piker said. "Some people think I just like literally went with like bags of cash and bought, that I have that kind of money. I don't. You don't believe me."

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"Don't interpret me listening as anything other than listening," Ziwe said.

And that was just a two-minute slice of the interview. Comedy like Ziwe’s has a way of doing what genuine criticism often cannot: making the contradictions speak for themselves, and it’s rarely subtle. Between the Mao-style suit Piker was asked to model and the admission that he had always wanted to be a champagne socialist, it is hard to see anything but the irony that has come to define the Democratic Socialists of America’s rise.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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