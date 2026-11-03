We Vote, We Win: GOP Voter Turnout Is Sky High

We're hearing reports of sky-high GOP turnout in states across the country. That's excellent news for Republicans and even better news for America: if we get out and vote, we can block the Democrats from taking power and trying to dismantle this nation to rebuild it as a socialist state.

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Here's some of what we know so far. Republican turnout in Florida is massive.

Anyone telling you that Republican turnout in Florida is not massive is lying to you. I assume this is to keep spirits up for other states. Here is a snapshot of partisan registration of voters for the exact same time in 2024: pic.twitter.com/LTyfNFPcxv — Generational Talent (@Generation4580) November 3, 2026

It's on par with Presidential year turnout.

I have minute snapshots from Florida Election Day 2024.



As of the latest data pull, we are exceeding same-snapshot margins compared to 2024 - literal Presidential turnout on a midterms.



And it's accelerating - in one ten minute pull, we pulled ahead of 2024 by 5,000 votes.… pic.twitter.com/9tbXnIyRz9 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 3, 2026

"An incredible last-minute turnaround in Florida. This is the kind of performance we need to sustain across the country. Go vote!" the post says.

Strong correlation between Texas Election Day county turnout and each county's propensity to vote on Election Day. We need to see sustained turnout just like in FL. pic.twitter.com/DKjxptTBdn — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 3, 2026

We need to keep the turnout going.

The FL numbers are absolutely bonkers. Presidential margins in a midterm, and any Democratic advantage keeps closing with every update.



If this applies to all states, we may well see a last minute turnaround - the next iron test will be Nevada. pic.twitter.com/oYdzNnMVlO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 3, 2026

Speaking of Nevada, Republicans are doing better than 2024.

Republicans so far doing better than 2024 in Nevada Election Day



2024: 🔴 Republicans +1

2026: 🔴 Republicans +10 pic.twitter.com/sKRD8jjqO4 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

Nevada Election Day 2024 vs 2026 so far



2024: 🔴 Republicans +0.8

2026: 🔴 Republicans +8.2 pic.twitter.com/wznytdqUEk — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

And things are good in Arizona, too.

Election Day Maricopa County, Arizona



🔴 Republicans: 13,831 (44.2%)

🔵 Democrats: 7,407 (23.7%)

⚪ Other: 10,075 (32.2%) pic.twitter.com/My822ifGEQ — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

Election Day Maricopa County, Arizona



🔴 Republicans: 19,861 (44.5%)

🔵 Democrats: 10,227 (22.9%)

⚪ Other: 14,549 (32.6%) pic.twitter.com/fyUGzk4biB — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

The Republicans are gaining faster than the Democrats.

Montgomery County - where I live - on track to blow out even 2024 numbers. Broward County, FL on track to flip red. Guam already flipped red. Massive turnout in Wisconsin.



Young feller, I've been watching politics since Watergate. I know where the signal is. I only pay… — Bill Isaacs (@BillIsaacs7) November 3, 2026

"Young feller, I've been watching politics since Watergate. I know where the signal is. I only pay attention to the signal. The signal is clear, and has been: the polls, as usual, are wrong. But this time they are historically wrong. Betting markets are easily manipulated by smurf overseas accounts. The data today is showing an historic Republican turnout for midterms. It has showed a very strong turnout during the EV period. Record numbers of Democrat mail in ballots have been unreturned, and record numbers of Republican mail in ballots have been returned," Isaacs wrote.

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Betting markets have also started to swing towards Republicans.

Democrats favored in most Senate swing states, but Republicans are gaining in the last couple hours Per Kalshi



Senate Odds Net Change vs 7:00 am ET

Florida: 🔴 R+8

Iowa: 🔴 R+6

Texas: 🔴 R+6

Maine: 🔴 R+6

Michigan: 🔴 R+4

Kansas: 🔴 R+2

Ohio: 🟡 No Change pic.twitter.com/YzpwdPYJs0 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

Working-class Republican voters in Ohio are showing up, too.

Breaking News:



Republican turnout is strong in Ohio is VERY STRONG!



This is very good for us!



Let's get Vivek Ramaswamy, John Husted, Eric Conroy, and Derrick Merrin a BIG WIN TODAY! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6vHviERk5D pic.twitter.com/9zFBdfvzTA — New Mexico Man(Cyrus) (@Cyrus2036) November 3, 2026

Republican turnout is surging in Texas, too, according to reports.

That’s because Republican turnout today is surging in Texas while Democrat turnout is not. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) November 3, 2026

It looks like it's strong everywhere, and we can improve on Virginia and North Carolina.

From the analyses of early voting I've seen GOP turnout is strong everywhere except VA and NC, but maybe I'm in a bubble. — Ozmodiar (@cmonjussthetip) November 3, 2026

I don't know what will happen today, because everything is so volatile and there are so many shenanigans. It could be a blue wave, it could be a red wave. But I am sure of the following:



- polls are completely fake now



- prediction markets are completely fake now, and are… — Ozmodiar (@cmonjussthetip) November 3, 2026

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Democrats are turning up, but Republicans can beat them at the polls.

🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗧: 𝗕𝗢𝗧𝗛 𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗨𝗣

Election Day · Tue, Nov. 3, 2026 · Polls still OPEN



58M+ early votes are in, a midterm record (UF Election Lab, as reported, unofficial).



📍 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦, 𝗔𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗗

• Harris,… pic.twitter.com/c76Rvngk2S — Robin Tzi (@rdejay) November 3, 2026

Lines are out the door in New Hampshire.

Our ground team in New Hampshire is reporting visible record numbers for turnout at the polls.



TONS of Republicans



Lines out the doors! pic.twitter.com/TcMF7x4AW1 — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 3, 2026

Hearing about massive turnout across NH



We may be on track for a record Midterm turnout



Based on @AFPAction conversations at the door, this may be a good sign (it's hard to tell for sure). GOP towns experiencing large lines, high enthusiam for @SununuSenator… — Ross Connolly (@ConnollyRoss) November 3, 2026

We may even flip Maine's 2nd District.

Polls close at 8pm ET in Maine and Paul LePage is the favorite to flip Maine’s 2nd district



Maine 2nd district odds per Kalshi

🔴 Paul LePage: 59%

🔵 Matt Dunlap: 42%



This would be a 🔵 D -> 🔴 R Flip pic.twitter.com/qo2SbenLMP — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

We already flipped Guam, which is often a bellwether for the rest of the nation.

Republicans Flip Guam’s Governor (100% Reporting)



🔴 Vicente Ada: 51.5%

🔵 Therese Terlaje: 48.1%

——

2022: 🔵 D+11.4

2026: 🔴 R+3.4 pic.twitter.com/fkzl8quJZo — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

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And in Iowa, Ashley Hinson is now favored to win the Senate race.

Ashley Hinson is now the favorite in the Iowa Senate election per Kalshi



🔴 Ashley Hinson: 51% (+4)

🔵 Josh Turek: 49% (-4)



(+/- vs poll opening) pic.twitter.com/MClFa7Q3R4 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

Republican voters can go and vote. If we keep up this momentum, we can stop the Democrats cold and keep Congress in the hands of the GOP.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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