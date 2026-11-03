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We Vote, We Win: GOP Voter Turnout Is Sky High

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 1:35 PM
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We Vote, We Win: GOP Voter Turnout Is Sky High
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

We're hearing reports of sky-high GOP turnout in states across the country. That's excellent news for Republicans and even better news for America: if we get out and vote, we can block the Democrats from taking power and trying to dismantle this nation to rebuild it as a socialist state.

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Here's some of what we know so far. Republican turnout in Florida is massive.

It's on par with Presidential year turnout.

"An incredible last-minute turnaround in Florida. This is the kind of performance we need to sustain across the country. Go vote!" the post says.

We need to keep the turnout going.

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Speaking of Nevada, Republicans are doing better than 2024.

And things are good in Arizona, too.

The Republicans are gaining faster than the Democrats.

"Young feller, I've been watching politics since Watergate. I know where the signal is. I only pay attention to the signal. The signal is clear, and has been: the polls, as usual, are wrong. But this time they are historically wrong. Betting markets are easily manipulated by smurf overseas accounts. The data today is showing an historic Republican turnout for midterms.  It has showed a very strong turnout during the EV period. Record numbers of Democrat mail in ballots have been unreturned, and record numbers of Republican mail in ballots have been returned," Isaacs wrote.

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Betting markets have also started to swing towards Republicans.

Working-class Republican voters in Ohio are showing up, too.

Republican turnout is surging in Texas, too, according to reports.

It looks like it's strong everywhere, and we can improve on Virginia and North Carolina.

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Democrats are turning up, but Republicans can beat them at the polls.

Lines are out the door in New Hampshire.

We may even flip Maine's 2nd District.

We already flipped Guam, which is often a bellwether for the rest of the nation.

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And in Iowa, Ashley Hinson is now favored to win the Senate race.

Republican voters can go and vote. If we keep up this momentum, we can stop the Democrats cold and keep Congress in the hands of the GOP.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARIZONA | FLORIDA | NEVADA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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