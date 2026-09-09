Lunacy Begins With Zero Fear of Fact Checkers

Leftists and Democrats say the craziest things, and they can do it without fearing that a practitioner of the "fact-checking" arts is going to label them "Pants on Fire" liars on the internet. Occasionally, I will tweet these outrageous statements under the title "Zero Fear of Fact Checkers."

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Many of these bizarre bangers are about race and racism, and the Republicans are smeared as segregationists and authoritarians. Here's my recent collection:

May 15: Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.): "It is very clear that this administration is working actively to take us back -- not even just to Jim Crow, I would say even pre-Reconstruction." Back to chattel slavery!

July 8: Radical streamer Hasan Piker: "Fox News is Rape TV. It's the pro-rape network. One of their rapist hosts is now the f---ing Secretary of War. Pete Hegseth also has a Nazi tattoo on his mother----ing chest. He was such a prolific rapist that his own mother sent him an email begging him to stop raping."

July 19: Ex-CNN host Don Lemon: "MAGA is the closest thing to the modern version of the Nazi Party, without the Holocaust and all that stuff. That sort of mindset, that's what MAGA is." What are Nazis "without the Holocaust"?

July 31: Former veep Kamala Harris: "It's so unbelievable that they got rid of USAID! As many as 600,000-700,000 people have died because of withdrawing American aid for humanitarian purposes!"

Aug. 2: Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed: "I think Mike Rogers is about to find out how painful that's going to be for him given that this is a guy who architected the opioid epidemic."

Aug. 4: WNBA star Angel Reese (born in 2002) said she didn't have dolls that "looked like me" as a kid. Barbie has had black dolls since 1967, starting with "Black Francie."

Aug. 5: DSA Pennsylvania Democrat House candidate Chris Rabb (running basically unopposed) to Sean Hannity: "99% of what the police do are not going after the bad guys."

Aug. 7: Stacey Abrams on MS NOW: "What we know is that it's taken them (Republicans) 61 years to get what they wanted, which is a return to Jim Crow, a return to a moment where the 15th Amendment didn't actually work for everyone in this country."

Aug. 13: Stacey Abrams tells Kamala Harris that the South has "lived under soft authoritarianism, I would say, since, oh, 1776." That would explain Abrams losing her race for governor of Georgia.

Aug. 20: Florida Democrat Senate candidate Angie Nixon claims that Republicans are trying to kill black people: "Work across the aisle with the Republicans? They're not trying to work across the aisle. They're literally trying to kill us!" That's literally crazy.

Aug. 20: Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) brags about attempting to impeach President Donald Trump and grossly smears the Trump administration as a "criminal, fascist regime." You can always call Trump "fascist" and never call a Democrat a "communist." The "fact checkers" pounce on that.

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Aug. 28: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) smears Trump and Republicans: "Black political representation is under assault with Jim Crow-like tactics all throughout the South ... wickedness in high places."

Aug. 31: "Comedian" Rosie O'Donnell making wild Nazi comparisons: "We're making concentration camps. We're rounding up people without a warrant. We're raping children in ICE detention, they're all getting pregnant." This sounds like she's making it up as she goes along.

Trying to address and correct these instances of madness is so simple that it's like fact-checking "Hillary Clinton is dead." Except the fact checkers will actually rush to correct a statement like that.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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