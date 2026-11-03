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Democrat Pia Dandiya Wins House Seat in FL-22

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 8:16 PM
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Democrat Pia Dandiya Wins House Seat in FL-22
Photo via Pia Dandiya for Congress

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won the House seat in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

This district was created when Florida redrew its maps ahead of the midterm elections. Occupied by Democrat Lois Frankel, it shifted a Democrat-leaning district to more of a toss up. The 22nd District had no incumbent, as Frankel now represents FL-23 under the new maps.

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Dandiya is a former White House aide and teacher. She won the Democrat primary on August 18. She beat fellow Democrat Kaysia Earley.

She jumped to an early lead that Askar could not overcome.

Decision Desk called the race for Dandiya shortly after 8 PM Eastern.

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With 95 percent of the vote in, Dandiya was up 52.23 percent to Askar's 47.77 percent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | FLORIDA | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | REDISTRICTING
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