Democrat Pia Dandiya Wins House Seat in FL-22

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won the House seat in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

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This district was created when Florida redrew its maps ahead of the midterm elections. Occupied by Democrat Lois Frankel, it shifted a Democrat-leaning district to more of a toss up. The 22nd District had no incumbent, as Frankel now represents FL-23 under the new maps.

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Dandiya is a former White House aide and teacher. She won the Democrat primary on August 18. She beat fellow Democrat Kaysia Earley.

Here's my story. It is my dream to build a campaign worthy of my home state. Let's do better - together 🇺🇸#piaforcongress pic.twitter.com/ETHZYl857n — Pia Dandiya (@PiaforCongress) May 29, 2026

She jumped to an early lead that Askar could not overcome.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 29% in): Florida US House 22



Pia Dandiya (D): 54,990 (63.3%)

Casey Askar (R): 31,846 (36.7%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/El2czVChws pic.twitter.com/5zByZYb4RV — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Decision Desk called the race for Dandiya shortly after 8 PM Eastern.

Decision Desk HQ projects Pia Dandiya wins the FL US House 22 General Election#DecisionMade: 8:05 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/6S3hFyitO3 pic.twitter.com/P7OGVjemPQ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

With 95 percent of the vote in, Dandiya was up 52.23 percent to Askar's 47.77 percent.

Democrat Pia Dandiya will defeat Republican Casey Askar in #FL22, one of the newly R-drawn seats @DecisionDeskHQ projects — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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