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Democrats Flip NC House District Surrendered Because GOP Rep Was Too Nice to His Aides

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 8:44 PM
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Democrats Flip NC House District Surrendered Because GOP Rep Was Too Nice to His Aides
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrat Rep. Jamie Agar has flipped North Carolina’s 11th district. This isn’t good. We’re on our way to losing the House, but we could’ve defended this race. Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards held this seat before resigning because he was too nice to his aides. He gave them gifts, like tickets to Hamilton, which made some of them uncomfortable. Yeah, this guy was so horrible that he paid for spa days for his aides. Oh, and he didn't even go to the Hamilton show with them. So, yeah, this creeped them out, but they accepted the perks nonetheless. This story broke amid a slew of sex scandals among House members, and these complaints were before the House Ethics (via The Hill):

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Democrat Jamie Ager is projected to flip North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District seat, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ). The seat became open when Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) decided not to run for reelection amid his censure in the House over misconduct allegations.

Ager, a fourth-generation farmer, is projected to defeat his opponents, North Carolina state Rep. Jennifer Balkcom (R) and libertarian Travis Groo, according to Decision Desk HQ, with over 60 percent of the vote and 64 percent of ballots counted at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The Democrat focused his campaign on helping western North Carolina recover from 2024’s Hurricane Helene, widening access to affordable and accessible healthcare, reforming the U.S.’s immigration system and securing protections for national parks in the Tar Heel State. 

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Yeah, this wasn’t an Eric Swalwell-like scandal involving Edwards. Look, if Bill Maher is defending you, you know it’s weak sauce, and it was. Now, we just gave the Democrats a seat. Just great. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | NORTH CAROLINA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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