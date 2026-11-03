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Democrat Zach Dembo Wins House Seat in KY-06

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 9:12 PM
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Democrat Zach Dembo Wins House Seat in KY-06
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Zach Dembo has won a seat in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District. This was the seat held by Andy Barr, who won election to the Senate this evening.

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Dembo jumped to an early lead in the race and Republican Ralph Alvarado was not able to catch up to him. Dembo also had a decisive lead in the Democrat primary back in May.

Decision Desk called the race at 9:07 PM ET.

With 92 percent reporting, Dembo was up 55.02 percent to Alvarado's 41.21 percent.

And it was considered a bellwether for the nation.

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We'll see how that plays out as more polls close and states report results.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | KENTUCKY
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