Democrat Zach Dembo Wins House Seat in KY-06

Zach Dembo has won a seat in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District. This was the seat held by Andy Barr, who won election to the Senate this evening.

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Dembo jumped to an early lead in the race and Republican Ralph Alvarado was not able to catch up to him. Dembo also had a decisive lead in the Democrat primary back in May.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 5% in): Kentucky US House 6



Zach Dembo (D): 6,924 (51.0%)

Ralph Alvarado (R): 6,298 (46.4%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/1M5v9LkrKU pic.twitter.com/nMcNfOQh0N — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 3, 2026

Decision Desk called the race at 9:07 PM ET.

Decision Desk HQ projects Zach Dembo wins the KY US House 6 General Election#DecisionMade: 9:07 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/mZSlbKGPCA pic.twitter.com/4y3aTEawkx — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

With 92 percent reporting, Dembo was up 55.02 percent to Alvarado's 41.21 percent.

And it was considered a bellwether for the nation.

Kentucky's 6th District could be the first House bellwether on election night.@CookPolitical's Erin Covey on why this double-digit Trump seat is in play: It's open, Democrats have tied Ralph Alvarado (R) to ex-Gov. Matt Bevin, and Zach Dembo (D) is well funded. #KY06 pic.twitter.com/vJkom96fcJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) October 23, 2026

We'll see how that plays out as more polls close and states report results.

This is one of the most important elections of our lifetimes. Tell your friends, family, and neighbors: it's time to vote! pic.twitter.com/yxo95gwtJk — Zach Dembo (@ZachDemboKY) November 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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