It's Election Day: The Key Races to Watch and How to Follow Them

It’s game day. The 2026 midterms are here, and they will determine whether freedom survives or an era of Democrat-led political witch hunts could begin next year. The polls have been weird all cycle, some of which have straight-up been fake, part of a ‘social experiment,’ or so these busted firms have said. It’s not 2018. Democrats aren’t popular. Neither are Republicans, but they’re still viewed more favorably by an 8-to-10-point margin; that’s nothing in a cycle where a few House seats could determine who retains control.

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Pollster says Republicans have recovered in the last minute: “they [Republicans] dug themselves out from an incredible hole” https://t.co/YjJbBteQJB — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

A voter interviewed by the NYT says he would rather pay $10 a gallon for gasoline than vote for Democrats. He said: “Economics take awhile to catch up, we are still paying for Biden’s policies” https://t.co/WwAzqFBXfm — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 2, 2026

💥NEW: CNN's Dana Bash CASTS DOUBT on her *OWN* network's polling of Abdul El-Sayed-Mike Rogers race💥 "It is ENTIRELY POSSIBLE that the polling is NOT totally picking up what is *actually* happening.” Bash noted El-Sayed was projected to defeat Haley Stevens in a landslide during the Democrat primary — but barely beat her. She also highlighted how Jewish and black Michiganders are crucial Democrat voters who may not turn out for El-Sayed. CNN's Kate Bolduan acknowledged that Bash was “EXACTLY RIGHT.” Both CNN hosts seemed dejected by the realities of the situation. CNN's polling has Rogers trailing El-Sayed by 7 points. And El-Sayed is supposedly leading Mike Rogers by about 5 points in the RealClearPolling average. But Bash is correct that El-Sayed may be overestimated yet again. Stevens' endorsement of Rogers could help make the difference in a tight race on Tuesday. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 2, 2026

FLORIDA VOTER: “I want to encourage everybody to go out and vote… Bad weather is temporary, Socialism is forever.” https://t.co/bsEYZ9k1uB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2026

Predictions are wild: Florida has a Democrat governor, and Democrats win 230-plus House seats. Wave elections are over. Voter enthusiasm is high among MAGA supporters. Late-night endorsements might put someone like Mike Rogers over the top in Michigan’s Senate race. If Rogers wins, the GOP is a lock to hold the Senate. Will fake Dan Sullivan, who fled his home, be a spoiler for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska?

ALASKA: While a lot of Peltola voters told us the “Decoy Dan” ballot scandal did not change their support, this Anchorage voter says it changed his mind. #Alaska #Midterms2026 #Elections2026 @NewsNation https://t.co/dL2KGfL1LE — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) November 3, 2026

Michigan voter says Haley Stevens' endorsement convinced her to vote for @MikeRogersforMI: "It’s almost like her endorsing him is giving people permission to change their minds." https://t.co/MrFkzk4Gae — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

For the Senate, the true toss-up races are Texas, Ohio, Maine, Alaska, Iowa, and Michigan.

NYT: A memo circulating among a powerful Republican donor group see 4 states as the party's "red wall" in the Senate: 🔴 Maine 🔴 Ohio 🔴 Alaska 🔴 Iowa https://t.co/nM7Khtzwc3 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 2, 2026

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The House has 17 true toss-up races:

CA-22

FL-14

FL-22

IA-2

KY-6

MI-4

MI-7

MI-10

MT-1

NC-1

NY-17

OH-7

OH-9

PA-8

TX-15

TX-35

VA-1

Virginia’s 1st district is especially key. If Republican Jen Kiggans survives, it could signal a good night for the GOP.

For the battle of the governor’s mansions, watch Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Nevada, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

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Get minute-by-minute updates in the brand new Townhall Election section, where you can watch all Senate, House, and Governor's races, as well as track the balance of power as seats are called.

And of course, we’ll have even more election coverage starting at 7 PM ET, with our live blog, additional stories in the Tipsheet, and our editor, Larry O’Connor, airing his broadcast to track results in real time.

Stay tuned.

NBC News: Republicans vs Democrats Immigration: 🔴 R+11 Government corruption: 🔴 R+5 The economy: 🔴 R+2 Protecting democracy: 🟡 Tied Controlling inflation: 🔵 D+1 War in Iran: 🔵 D+5 Transgender issues: 🔵 D+5 https://t.co/g6r6h950CV — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 2, 2026

Steve Kornacki: Democrats are way more unpopular than Republicans “This is different from 2018” https://t.co/h1ZGj2j59M — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 2, 2026

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