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It's Election Day: The Key Races to Watch and How to Follow Them

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 3:00 PM
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It's Election Day: The Key Races to Watch and How to Follow Them
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Perfect Games in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave)

It’s game day. The 2026 midterms are here, and they will determine whether freedom survives or an era of Democrat-led political witch hunts could begin next year. The polls have been weird all cycle, some of which have straight-up been fake, part of a ‘social experiment,’ or so these busted firms have said. It’s not 2018. Democrats aren’t popular. Neither are Republicans, but they’re still viewed more favorably by an 8-to-10-point margin; that’s nothing in a cycle where a few House seats could determine who retains control. 

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Predictions are wild: Florida has a Democrat governor, and Democrats win 230-plus House seats. Wave elections are over. Voter enthusiasm is high among MAGA supporters. Late-night endorsements might put someone like Mike Rogers over the top in Michigan’s Senate race. If Rogers wins, the GOP is a lock to hold the Senate. Will fake Dan Sullivan, who fled his home, be a spoiler for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska? 

For the Senate, the true toss-up races are Texas, Ohio, Maine, Alaska, Iowa, and Michigan. 

The House has 17 true toss-up races:

  • CA-22
  • FL-14
  • FL-22
  • IA-2
  • KY-6
  • MI-4
  • MI-7
  • MI-10
  • MT-1
  • NC-1
  • NY-17
  • OH-7
  • OH-9
  • PA-8
  • TX-15
  • TX-35
  • VA-1

Virginia’s 1st district is especially key. If Republican Jen Kiggans survives, it could signal a good night for the GOP. 

For the battle of the governor’s mansions, watch Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Nevada, Ohio, and Wisconsin. 

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Get minute-by-minute updates in the brand new Townhall Election section, where you can watch all Senate, House, and Governor's races, as well as track the balance of power as seats are called. 

And of course, we’ll have even more election coverage starting at 7 PM ET, with our live blog, additional stories in the Tipsheet, and our editor, Larry O’Connor, airing his broadcast to track results in real time. 

Stay tuned. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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