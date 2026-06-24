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Tipsheet

Here’s Who Actually Drove New York’s Socialist Upset

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 24, 2026 2:45 PM
Here’s Who Actually Drove New York’s Socialist Upset
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

There is a clear demographic that drove the socialist upset in New York on Tuesday night, and it is not who you might think.

According to New York Times polling data, the victories across the three socialist-leaning districts in New York City were driven primarily by younger, college-educated, and higher-income voters, while first-generation immigrant communities appear to have resisted Tuesday’s socialist surge. 

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While the data does not provide a detailed immigration breakdown, typical immigrant demographics, particularly among newer arrivals, tend to skew toward lower income, lower labor force participation, and lower rates of college attainment, with a broader age distribution. This places them in sharp contrast to the city’s affluent, highly educated “champagne socialist” electorate.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, who won NY-13 according to polling data, secured 60 percent of the youth vote, 58 percent of college-educated voters, and 51 percent of higher-income voters. By contrast, Black, Hispanic, and low-income voters overwhelmingly backed her opponent and incumbent Democrat, Adriano Espaillat.

In NY-10, Brad Lander, the Mamdani-backed candidate, won 61 percent of the younger vote, nearly 70 percent of the college-educated vote, and 70 percent of high-income voters. By contrast, 57 percent of low-income voters supported his opponent. 

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In NY-07, the pattern held. Claire Valdez secured 64 percent of younger voters and college-educated voters, along with 62 percent of high-income voters. Once again, low-income voters broke the other way, with 62 percent backing her opponent.

In other words, the socialist upset reflects the rise of “champagne socialism” among younger voters, many of whom were raised and educated without a strong appreciation for the historical failures of collectivist systems, and who now believe they can succeed where others did not. It points to a broader breakdown in civic and economic education, particularly around the long-standing tension between free markets and centralized economic control.

At the same time, this shift appears driven in part by economic frustration. Many younger voters feel locked out of the standard of living they expected, fueling support for more radical redistribution in the hope that something might change for the better. 

Americans, not outside forces, are ultimately responsible for sustaining the ideas that drive collectivist politics. The focus, therefore, should turn to education, and to directly challenging the domestic cultural and intellectual currents that continue to fuel these beliefs. 

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Conservatives can no longer afford to leave Democratic strongholds uncontested or allow these ideas to expand unchecked. New York now stands as a warning sign: an emerging epicenter of a resurgent socialist movement that could reshape the Democratic Party and, in time, the country.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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