Hey, El-Sayed, This Is Why People Keep Asking You About Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed is not happy that people keep peppering him about Hasan Piker, the leftist streamer, limousine communist, and someone who thinks we deserved the 9/11 attacks. El-Sayed has tried to distance himself from Piker, though the latter has said it’s fair game to press people he’s supported, whether they agree with his views or not, a remark that I’m sure gave the El-Sayed camp heartburn.

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On CBS’ Face the Nation, El-Sayed was not happy that guest host Weijia Jiang asked him again about Piker. Newsbusters’ Jorge Bonilla clipped the exchange:

WEIJIA JIANG: Well, there are Jewish voters in your state who are concerned about your relationship with Piker. You have condemned antisemitism but not called out his rhetoric directly. Why not? ABDUL EL-SAYED: Weijia, with all due respect this is the third time you've asked about a Twitch streamer in California. I've done four events in Michigan this week. You know what didn't come up? Twitch streamers in California. You know what did come up? Grocery prices. The fact that people can't see a doctor. The worry that they have about the quality of air and water. I'm not interested in having a conversation with streamers in California because they are not raising the prices of gas and groceries. I'm more interested in having a conversation about tariff policies and trade wars we shouldn't be fighting, about hot wars with Iran, about AI which I know we were supposed to talk about right now. So let's actually talk about the issues that are affecting people instead of getting distracted by whatever the president says we should be talking about. Their whole game is to make us fight culture wars so that we don't pay attention to the fact that the president has made $2.2 billion. His family has made even more. How about your family in Michigan? How about your ability to afford the basic things? How about the ability to believe you could see a doctor without having to potentially fall into medical debt? Those are the conversations that people are having. Those are the conversations I'm interested in having. So yeah, I'm not all that interested in having a conversation about a Twitch streamer, forgive me, when people can't afford their gas and their groceries. JIANG: Understood, Doctor. But Republicans have made it a big attack on you, so I wanted to give you the chance to clarify.

Well, my dude, this is why people keep asking:

Abdulrahman Mohamel El-Sayed: Stop asking me about a "California Twitch streamer"



The "California Twitch streamer": https://t.co/aXeTT6wnIc — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 13, 2026

These questions aren't going away, sir.

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