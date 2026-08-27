Hasan Piker to Dems: Don't Quit Me

Hasan Piker, two weeks ago, delivered this message:

"Democrats, listen to me, I know we don't always see eye to eye on a lot of stuff, but you have to literally, at some point — I know you don't want to do this — defend me. Not because you love what I have to say, not because I'm part of this coalition, even though I am, whether you like it or not ... I'm not this dangerous, toxic radical force."

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Was that a warning or a threat?

Some 10 days later, what did this non-"dangerous, toxic radical force" say?

"Because people don't f*** with Israel any longer. And if Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone's going to come around and take action, not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews."

This was too much for Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who during the primary campaigned with his friend "Hasan" and had refused to stop campaigning with him. El-Sayed said, "Antisemitism is a scourge, and we need to address it in all its forms." But El-Sayed did not call Piker's comment antisemitic or promise not to campaign with him again.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on X: "(The) malicious claim that American Jews are inviting violence against themselves is dangerous and antisemitic." But Jeffries did not call out Piker by name.

What took so long for even this mild, measured, guarded criticism?

Piker has a long, pathetic history of disgusting remarks. Yet, Barack Obama and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have appeared on his stream. Bernie Sanders has defended him.

So, who is Piker? And why have so many in the Democratic Party not only refused to denounce him but embraced this offensive, hateful antisemite?

Piker has approximately 3.1 million X followers, 2 million Instagram followers, and millions more across YouTube and TikTok. He reaches the young voters Democrats desperately seek to win the midterms in November and to recapture the White House in 2028.

Piker is an independent, self-described socialist. Whether he is formally a member of the Democratic Socialists of America is unclear, but his identification with their movement is not. For example, about New York City landlords, Piker last year screamed: "Kill them. Kill those motherf***ers. Murder those motherf***ers in the street. Let the streets soak in their f***ing red capitalist blood, dude."

Piker, in 2019, said, "America deserved 9/11." He later apologized for using "inappropriate" language. But to this day, he has never said, "I am sorry."

Piker calls Israel an apartheid state and accuses it of genocide. Incredibly, in January, he claimed, "Hamas is a thousand times better than Israel."

He refers to Orthodox Jews as "inbred" and Zionism as "a mental illness." In April 2025, on a live stream, he said, "In a totally just world ... regardless of your background ... any kind of f***ing Zionist tendency should be treated in the same way as being a f***ing rabid neo-Nazi ..."

About October 7, 2023, the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, Piker said: "It doesn't matter if rapes happened on Oct. 7. It doesn't change the dynamic for me." He added that no resistance movement is "perfect."

Piker, in 2020, while discussing constitutional protections, said, "F*** the Constitution. I wipe my a** with the Constitution. It's a piece of paper. F*** the Constitution. F*** this country."

In Beijing in November 2025, standing at Tiananmen Square and holding a Chinese flag, Piker said, "I don't have any kind of patriotism in my heart for America."

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Presidential candidate Donald Trump, in 2016, was repeatedly asked to condemn former KKK member David Duke. On Morning Joe, Trump said:

"David Duke is a bad person, who I disavowed on numerous occasions over the years. I disavowed him. I disavowed the KKK. Do you want me to do it again for the 12th time? I disavowed him in the past. I disavow him now."

Obama's longtime pastor Jeremiah Wright made a Piker-like comment days after 9/11. Wright said: "We have supported state terrorism against the Palestinians and Black South Africans ... America's chickens are coming home to roost." Obama eventually denounced Wright and broke with his church.

As for Piker, given the Democrats' hatred of Trump and desire to win the midterms, it's see no evil, say no evil, hear no evil.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an "Elderado," visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on X @larryelder.

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