Democrat Jared Moskowitz Just Released a Campaign Ad Boasting About Passing ‘One Whole Bill’

Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz has quite the campaign pitch for the 2026 midterms: "Over 20 years in congress, I've passed one whole bill. Vote for me."

“People say government is broken, but I’ve seen it work—once,” Moskowitz says in a campaign ad he just recently dropped. Well that one time is referring to the bipartisan school-safety law passed after the shooting at his alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

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But his congressional record offers considerably less to celebrate. A March 2025 report on the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking’s rankings placed him last among Florida Democrats in legislative effectiveness during the previous Congress. His record: “only 11 bills sponsored, none of them significant, and none of them making it to committee.

I started serving my community in Boca Raton because I wanted to make a difference. And as mayor, I made a difference every day by cutting tax rates, cutting crime, cutting red tape, growing high-paying jobs, adding mobility solutions, and better schools. My opponent, @JaredEMoskowitz, has been in office for 20 years at all different levels of government, and he says that government's only worked once. That's a terrible record. And it's really time for change. — Scott Singer (@ScottSingerUSA) October 4, 2026

His missed-vote rate was also more than two and a half times the median among serving representatives, and when he does decide to vote, he can't even remember what he voted on. Moskowitz took credit for $2 million for a rail-crossing project in his district after voting against the legislation that funded it.

The rest of his votes are no more reassuring.

Moskowitz twice voted against the Republican tax-and-spending package in 2025, opposing its tax relief along with the broader legislation. During his tenure leading Florida’s emergency management division, state audits found failures to conduct required oversight of billions in taxpayer-funded relief. And as AshBritt’s general counsel, he requested a price increase for hurricane cleanup in his own community just 18 days after Hurricane Irma hit Florida.

“Jared Moskowitz has spent a decade in government and he is telling voters himself that he can only name one time he made it work," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said. "Floridians don’t want a participation trophy; they want a congressman who actually does his job. Clearly, that isn’t Lazy Lil’ Jared Moskowitz.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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