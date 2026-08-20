Jared Moskowitz Should Join the NBA After Dunking on Hasan Piker

Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-25) took some time to dunk on communist streamer Hasan Piker after he defeated his Democratic Socialist challenger on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Moskowitz wrote, “My condolences to @hasanthehun.”

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My condolences to @hasanthehun — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) August 18, 2026

Piker responded with a post of his own. “its pretty wild that his first thought was a prominent critic of israel, before even thanking his constituents lmao,” he wrote. “really worried about his genocidal emotional support apartheid state.”

its pretty wild that his first thought was a prominent critic of israel, before even thanking his constituents lmao. really worried about his genocidal emotional support apartheid state. https://t.co/Kg3qKxtOCL — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 19, 2026

Moskowitz slammed Piker and his Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) comrades again during an interview with Politico. He noted that Florida “is known for hurricanes” and that “the DSA is a disaster area in Florida.”

He further stated that Democrats “shouldn’t play hide the Piker now” and, “For all those people who thought it was a great idea to campaign with him, as Jay-Z once said, ‘Bring ’em out, bring ’em out.’ They shouldn’t be hiding him now.”

🔥 LMAO! Democrat Socialist Oliver Larkin got absolutely SMACKED in his Congressional primary against Jared Moskowitz in FL tonight



Larkin said CUBA has more civil rights than America, so therefore, we should open up our borders 🤣



Voters REBUKED him! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l6fvDOeNpA — Alex West _ Big Daddy (@Alex_West2) August 19, 2026

Piker reportedly laughed when faced with the lawmaker’s attacks, saying he is “genuinely concerned for his mental well-being” and that “he should stop posting on the internet and focus on defeating the Republican in his newly redistricted congressional seat.”

Moskowitz easily won his primary race, receiving 63.47 percent of the vote. His opponent, Oliver Larkin, received 36.53 percent.

Congressman Jared Moskowitz secured a decisive victory in Florida's Democratic primary, defeating Oliver Larkin by nearly 30 points. He now advances to face Republican Scott Singer in a highly anticipated November election. #FloridaPolitics #Moskowitz pic.twitter.com/7aC51XY82C — Awoken With Aulden (@AwokenWAulden) August 19, 2026

“Tonight, Democratic voters sent a clear message. I faced a challenge from the DSA. They threw everything at me and I didn’t change who I am or what I believe, and the voters overwhelmingly chose the independent-minded approach I’ve brought to Congress,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

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