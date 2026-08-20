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Jared Moskowitz Should Join the NBA After Dunking on Hasan Piker

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Aug 20, 2026 11:00 AM
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Jared Moskowitz Should Join the NBA After Dunking on Hasan Piker
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-25) took some time to dunk on communist streamer Hasan Piker after he defeated his Democratic Socialist challenger on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Moskowitz wrote, “My condolences to @hasanthehun.”

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Piker responded with a post of his own. “its pretty wild that his first thought was a prominent critic of israel, before even thanking his constituents lmao,” he wrote. “really worried about his genocidal emotional support apartheid state.”

Moskowitz slammed Piker and his Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) comrades again during an interview with Politico. He noted that Florida “is known for hurricanes” and that “the DSA is a disaster area in Florida.”

He further stated that Democrats “shouldn’t play hide the Piker now” and, “For all those people who thought it was a great idea to campaign with him, as Jay-Z once said, ‘Bring ’em out, bring ’em out.’ They shouldn’t be hiding him now.”

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Piker reportedly laughed when faced with the lawmaker’s attacks, saying he is “genuinely concerned for his mental well-being” and that “he should stop posting on the internet and focus on defeating the Republican in his newly redistricted congressional seat.”

Moskowitz easily won his primary race, receiving 63.47 percent of the vote. His opponent, Oliver Larkin, received 36.53 percent.

“Tonight, Democratic voters sent a clear message. I faced a challenge from the DSA. They threw everything at me and I didn’t change who I am or what I believe, and the voters overwhelmingly chose the independent-minded approach I’ve brought to Congress,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | POLITICO
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