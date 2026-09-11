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Josh Turek Has a Bad Habit of Skipping Votes, and When He Does Show Up His Record Gets Even Worse

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 2:30 PM
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Josh Turek Has a Bad Habit of Skipping Votes, and When He Does Show Up His Record Gets Even Worse
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave, File

Josh Turek, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, has a troubling record Iowa voters should know about. Last month, we reported that Turek flip-flopped on several major issues, including radical California Proposition 12, which harms Iowa farmers. Turek has also skipped 58 percent of the votes at the Iowa State House this year, including votes to fund the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, to pass the Iowa Farm Bill, and even legislation that would have spent money to expand access to high-quality, affordable healthcare in rural Iowa communities. Turek even skipped a vote that would have required verification of citizenship status for Iowa voters.

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So when does Josh Turek show up to vote? Well, that record is even more revealing and concerning than the votes he skipped. Iowa voters should know what Turek does support when he actually does his job.

In February, Turek voted in favor of legislation that would give taxpayer-funded welfare benefits to illegal immigrants. Turek voted to restrict Iowa law enforcement from cooperating with ICE to remove dangerous illegal aliens from Iowa communities in March 2025.

Three years ago, Turek voted to let kids change their gender at school and to keep it secret from their parents. He also backed a law that would have allowed fake meat to be labeled as real.

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And while Democrats complain about affordability, Turek voted to make it easier for politicians to raise taxes on hard-working Iowa families. He opposed a resolution that would put a constitutional amendment on Iowa's ballot this fall. That amendment would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the Iowa legislature to pass any new tax increases. That's par for the course for Turek, who vowed to repeal the Working Families Tax Cuts if he's elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

The bottom line is this: Josh Turek is no moderate, even if he claims to be. He's another typical liberal politician whose rhetoric does not match his voting record. If he's elected to the Senate, he will raise taxes on American families, defund ICE, open our borders, and be a rubber-stamp for the Democrats' radical agenda.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | IOWA | VOTER ID
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