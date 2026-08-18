ELECTION RESULTS: Follow the Primary Action in Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska

The sun is finally beginning to set on the midterm primary season, as races across Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska will be decided tonight. With Election Day looming just 77 days from now, here are the races to watch during Townhall’s live coverage:

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Alaska’s Senate primary will prove to be one of the most interesting races of the cycle. Fresh off of a scandalous campaign staff shake-up and a rejection of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s endorsement, Democrat Mary Peltola’s star appears to be rapidly fading. Incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan will look to survive by defeating a nefarious Democrat scheme to recruit a candidate by the same name as a ploy to confuse voters.

Florida is set to nominate candidates for an open-seat gubernatorial race for the first time since Republican Ron DeSantis took the reins in 2019, with Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds considered to be the heavy favorite to escape the crowded GOP field.

Florida will also select candidates in a special election to replace now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, who is backed by Trump and Sens. Ted Cruz and Rick Scott, will look to retain power while facing off against three challengers. Democrats will choose between State Rep. Angie Nixon and attention-seeking Alex Vindman.

Wyoming Republicans will look to replace retiring Trump-ally Cynthia Lummis. Rep. Harriet Hageman, endorsed by Trump, Lummis, and a litany of powerful conservative allies, appears to be the clear frontrunner.

Stay tuned for these races and much more as we watch an exciting night of election results!

7:04 PM ET: Results are now coming in for Florida. Rep. Byron Donalds currently leads the Republican field with just under 50 percent of the vote. David Jolly, a former Republican who is now running as a Democrat, currently leads the Democrat side of the race handily. Ashley Moody has a commanding lead over the rest of the Republican field, while Alex Vindman is neck and neck with Angie Nixon in the Democrat primary.

7:17 PM ET: An estimated 33 percent of the Republican vote is now in, and Byron Donalds is hovering at about 50 percent of the vote. Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins is sitting in second with 26 percent of the vote. Nearly half of the Democrat vote is in, and Angie Nixon has secured a lead over Vindman in the Senate special election, while David Jolly is surging ahead with nearly 65 percent of the vote in the gubernatorial race. Ashley Moody has maintained around 80 percent of the vote in her race.

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7:43 PM ET: With nearly 70 percent of the vote in, Byron Donalds continues to boast a 50 percent share of the Republican vote. Democrat David Jolly's 62 percent of the Democrat vote looks to be insurmountable as 75 percent of the party's vote has been reported. Ashley Moody and Angie Nixon continue their leads as well. Down ballot, Republicans Randy Fine, Mike Beltran, Jim Schwartzel, and Casey Askar have won their races. Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz has won her primary in a historically heavily-black district.

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