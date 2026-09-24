The NRSC Just Found a Hilarious Way to Thank Hasan Piker for Helping Republicans

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is apparently seeking regulatory guidance on a very serious campaign-finance matter: how exactly should it report Hasan Piker’s generous contributions to the Republican Party?

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In a letter to the Federal Election Commission, the NRSC asked how it should quantify the value of Piker’s commentary, which reaches millions across Twitch and other digital platforms. After all, when a prominent left-wing streamer repeatedly says things so inflammatory, divisive, and politically self-defeating that they may as well be GOP advertising, surely someone has assigned a dollar value to the service.

"His direct campaign activities, joint streaming events, and endorsements are invaluable to the NRSC’s mission of electing more Republicans and highlighting the extreme agenda of the Democrat Party," the letter, exclusively obtained by Townhall, read. "Accordingly, the NRSC requests guidance from the Commission on how to accurately report these in-kind contributions to the Republican Party."

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Hasan Piker has become something of a political gift to Republicans, and an increasingly awkward liability for the movement he claims to support, or perhaps “overthrow,” depending on the day. At a time when Republicans argue they have won the argument on basic cultural common sense, Piker offers voters a constant reminder of exactly the sort of politics many Americans hoped they were voting to leave behind.

Piker has said that “America deserved 9/11,” argued that the United States is worse than Al-Qaeda, suggested the Middle East would be more stable if Iran had a nuclear weapon, accused American Jews who support Israel of inciting violence, and compared Israelis to the Ku Klux Klan. He has also called for a Mao-style “Cultural Revolution” within the Democratic Party, flirted with political violence, and promoted Maoist communism.

Those lines may play well in the most online corners of the progressive left, but to normal Americans, they sound less like a political platform and more like a warning label.

That creates a problem for Democrats, because Piker is not merely yelling radical ideas into the void. His enormous online platform has made him a political force for candidates on the party’s far-left flank, from Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Troy Jackson in Maine to James Talarico in Texas and Zohran Mamdani in New York. So Democrats are left attempting the familiar “big tent” balancing act: insisting they do not agree with Piker’s comments while continuing to court the activist base that treats him as an indispensable voice. They may call that coalition-building, and they absolutely can, but Republicans will call it what it really is: an in-kind contribution to the Republican cause.

November will prove who's telling is right.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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