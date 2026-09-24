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China May Have Just Gotten Its Hands on America’s Most Sensitive F-35 Stealth Technology

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 24, 2026 12:00 PM
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China May Have Just Gotten Its Hands on America’s Most Sensitive F-35 Stealth Technology
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File

In one of the week’s more troubling global developments, the Pentagon has confirmed that China may have gotten its hands on components tied to America’s most advanced fighter-jet technology

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A shipment of unserviceable F-35 parts in May of this year were mistakenly diverted from Australia to Hong Kong while en route to the United States for repairs. Some of the components are now missing, and U.S. officials and Lockheed Martin are attempting to recover them. Whether the material included sensitive stealth technology, and whether Chinese authorities had an opportunity to inspect it, remains unclear. 

A great deal remains unknown, but the confirmed facts are troubling enough. The F-35 Joint Program Office has acknowledged a “shipment issue” involving unserviceable F-35 Lightning II components, parts that were broken, worn, expired, or otherwise unfit for use. The shipment was supposed to travel from Australia to the United States for repair. Instead, a shipping intermediary diverted it to Hong Kong. 

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Reporting indicates that the diverted shipment included a weapons-bay door and a cockpit canopy coated with the F-35’s signature radar-absorbent material, exactly the sort of equipment Chinese military researchers would have every reason to examine and replicate.

Australia’s defense minister, Richard Marles, has said the diverted components were not sensitive. That assertion sits uneasily alongside reporting that the shipment may have included material connected to the F-35’s low-observable, or stealth, capabilities. What has not been confirmed is whether the missing parts themselves contained classified or otherwise sensitive technology, or whether Chinese officials ever examined them.

Several critical questions also remain unanswered: why the shipment was diverted, who approved or enabled the rerouting, which components remain missing, and who will be held responsible for the security failure. U.S. officials and Lockheed Martin are still working to locate and recover the parts, four months after the shipment landed in Hong Kong, and the investigation into what went wrong continues.

Beijing has its own fifth-generation stealth aircraft in the Shenyang J-35 family, including the land-based J-35A and a carrier-capable naval variant. But the F-35 remains the more mature and proven platform. The J-35 is newer, less transparent, and far less battle tested.

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If the diverted components gave Chinese engineers access to even a small piece of the F-35’s radar-absorbent material or low-observable design, the blunder could help Beijing close a technological gap it has spent years trying to narrow, and threaten the air superiority the United States has long enjoyed.

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News Topics CHINA | CYBERSECURITY | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY | USA
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