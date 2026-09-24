It Turns Out California Runs a Shadow Welfare System for Illegal Aliens

While California Democrats continue to come up with ways to steal hard-earned money from the state's taxpayers and punish billionaires, the state has a massive budget deficit that Gavin Newsom covered up with shady math. Perhaps California wouldn't be in such dire fiscal straits if it stopped wasting money on high-speed rail boondoggles, questionable contracts for "free" baby diapers, and welfare for illegal aliens

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Democrats insist that illegal aliens don't qualify for welfare, which is funny because a bunch of Democrats are suing the federal government and demanding we allow welfare-dependent migrants into the country. They also admitted that illegal aliens get food stamps and Medicare/Medicaid, too. California is now spending $10 billion a year on a "shadow" welfare system for illegal aliens that gives them everything from free housing to car insurance, courtesy American taxpayers.

EXCLUSIVE: California has created a shadow welfare system for illegal aliens. Free housing, cash, healthcare, food, phones, college tuition, even car insurance—costing taxpayers more than $10 billion per year.



We went inside the system and exposed it all. pic.twitter.com/oJh0mpstzN — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) September 23, 2026

Here's more:

Local officials were remarkably transparent. In Glendale, we spoke to a welfare officer about California’s Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI), a state-funded alternative to Supplemental Security Income that provides monthly cash assistance to low-income noncitizens who are elderly or disabled. “If [you are] a citizen, you cannot get CAPI,” he said. “I don’t care about legal or not. Not being [a] citizen [is the key].” In Los Angeles, we heard more of the same. We asked another welfare officer about the benefits available to illegal immigrants and their children. While some state programs are closed to illegals, we learned, they are open to those aliens’ U.S.-born children. “If you were born here and the child was born here, you get money for two,” the officer said of CalWORKs, the state’s version of the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. “Because she is not and the child is, she only gets money for the child, and not for her.” These benefits add up. In California, illegal immigrants can qualify for CAPI, public health insurance, and various tax credits. Their children qualify for others, including CalWORKs and, as in other states, Section 8 rental subsidies. All told, a family of five in California with two illegal-alien parents, two U.S.-born children, and one illegal-alien grandparent can receive public services worth more than $100,000 per year.

So while Democrats rail about affordability, they jack up our taxes to pay for $100,000 in benefits for illegal aliens.

Crazy that we DO have free healthcare except it's for illegal immigrants only and not you, the American citizen who pays for their healthcare on top of yours. — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) September 23, 2026

It's absolutely maddening.

Add in free public schools, school busses, and free tuition at the UC of their choice — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 23, 2026

Democrats do not care about American citizens.

How does someone carrying a $1,125 Balenciaga bag and driving a $110K Mercedes SUV qualify for public assistance?



We went inside a California welfare office to see it firsthand.



Fraud all the way down. https://t.co/0qOl9Vc2U3 pic.twitter.com/rccBloESSB — Austen Hufford (@austenhufford) September 23, 2026

And Democrats will say they don't have the money to help Americans.

Keep it up, Chris. You’re exposing Newsom’s rot through and through. https://t.co/ku0YBsaUtZ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 23, 2026

We wonder how long before Newsom tries to arrest Rufo and his team for exposing the rot.

The Democrat Party is the largest criminal syndicate on the history of the world. https://t.co/27PRoZKW0g — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 23, 2026

It's hard to argue otherwise. Across the country, Democrats have created conditions that allow fraud to thrive while giving billions of our tax dollars to illegal aliens, regardless of our laws or basic decency. And Gavin Newsom wants to take these failed policies to the White House in 2028.

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