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A Senior IRGC Commander Was Just Killed Inside Iran. Here’s What Happened.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 24, 2026 10:00 AM
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A Senior IRGC Commander Was Just Killed Inside Iran. Here’s What Happened.
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Brig. Gen. Hossein Zarifi, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander of over a decade, was killed Wednesday during an armed clash in the Jihadabad area near Iran’s border with Pakistan. Iranian officials described the opposing fighters as “enemy-backed terrorists,” but did not publicly identify the group. 

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Zarifi’s death is unlikely to reshape Iran’s broader conflict with the United States, but still, it highlights the other security burdens confronting Tehran: an unstable border region, armed groups operating inside the country, and an IRGC forced to divert troops, intelligence, and resources inward even as it tries to project power across the Middle East. 

The skirmish came during a joint operation involving the IRGC, Iranian police, and the country’s intelligence ministry. The forces reportedly raided a location where an armed cell was believed to be operating. Iranian authorities said five alleged members of the group were killed and the remaining suspects arrested. 

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There is plenty irony in a senior commander of the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism being killed by terrorists inside his own country. 

Still, Zarifi’s death is unlikely to affect the broader conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, in any meaningful way. As Operation Epic Fury showed, Iran’s command structure is less like a snake than a hydra: cut off one head, and another emerges to take its place. 

This comes as the United States reportedly prepared strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen over the weekend, with strategic bombers and refueling tankers moving across the region before President Trump decided to hold off. Houthi representatives reportedly assured U.S. officials that they would not target American ships in the Red Sea. 

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News Topics HOUTHIS | IRAN | PAKISTAN | TERRORISM
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