Beat the Press

The regime media, and no one else, is up in arms over the fact that Donald Trump refuses to give special White House access to CNN, Politico, and MSNOW. Of course, the hyperventilation of the journalismists brings to mind the Shakespeare quote: “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” And I do mean signifying nothing. No one cares. I suggest we run my Kurt Schlichter Give A Damn Challenge™ – go out and find 100 people, normal people out on the street, and ask them what they think of what happened with the White House press corps last week. Of them, 99 will shrug and look at you like you’re stupid, while the remaining one will have an opinion, but will also reek of oaky box Chardonnay and live with a bunch of cats.

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Now, was this controversy just Donald Trump going off on another tangent, randomly picking a fight that’s good for a week of breathless news coverage, or was this a brilliant four-dimensional chess move where Trump cleared stories about gas prices and data centers off the front pages in the run-up to the midterms? Who knows? More importantly, who cares?

You shouldn’t. This whole frenzy of faux outrage about how Donald Trump is throwing the entire First Amendment into the furnace because he’s not being nice to a bunch of regime media outlets that do nothing but push Democrat propaganda is illustrative of how our opponents work. It also illustrates how some of our True Conservative™ allies work. I know you’ll be just as shocked as I was to find that they took an almost orgasmic pleasure in being upset with Donald Trump again. Well, they have to get their action somewhere; it’s certainly not going to be from other human beings.

Put the merits of this decision by Donald Trump aside for a moment. You can think that, in the abstract, it’s a good thing or a bad thing to limit regime media access because they are fake news propagandists – maybe some court will rule for them in their inevitable lawsuit – but that’s not the key point. The key point is you don’t have to care. You get to choose what you’re upset about. It’s all up to you. You have limited bandwidth for what you can care about in your life. You have a set time on this planet, and it is up to you how you spend each and every minute of it. Let me tell you how I see it. I am not going to spend even a second, not even a fraction of a second, intervening on behalf of the people who hate me. They can defend themselves while I point and laugh and gobble popcorn.

But many of our allegedly conservative betters feel compelled to intervene. What’s that about? Especially with the midterms coming, where we face literal communists who want to destroy the United States of America, what you choose to care about right now says a lot about you. I choose to care about stopping the people who want to extinguish my Constitution. I choose to care about stopping people who want to castrate kids and kill babies. I choose to care about preventing Democrats from opening our borders again, from letting criminals run rampant, and from disarming, disenfranchising, and defenestrating people like me. That’s what I choose to care about.

So, I choose not to care about what happens to companies like CNN, Politico, and MSNOW that seek to assist the people who seek to enslave and tyrannize me. On a scale of 1 to 10 of how much I will care, I can’t measure how much I care, because a scale of 1 to 10 does not include the number -377. You would need the combined computing power of all the data centers that China wants to keep us from building, and all the AI that the oligarchs in Silicon Valley want to be overseen by a bunch of polycule-dwelling mutants, to calculate a number so low as to measure the amount of concern I have for my enemies. Not taking the side of my enemies isn’t a moral failing; it’s a moral imperative, and more than that, it’s normal. What kind of weirdo helps his enemies?

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You don’t have to. You get to choose what you’re mad about. There are plenty of things out there to be mad about. You have an infinite number of choices. Why you would choose to be mad about what your own side does to your enemies is absolutely beyond me. It’s like being a kid in second grade who goes up to the bully and says, “Excuse me, Butch, but the tape is coming off your KICK ME sign, so you should staple it to the back of my shirt.”

For some reason, these Fredocons think they attain the highest moral standing when siding against their own, but all they do is come across as fools and jerks. And this is because they are fools and jerks. It’s an act of narcissism to back up an existential enemy against your alleged friends just so everyone can tune into the virtue you’re signaling. You’re not a hero; you’re a traitor. And a dork.

Let me give you the proper response to Donald Trump’s action, even if you believe it’s not a good idea in the abstract: “I don’t care. I do care that you want to snip the genitals off little boys, though.”

And let’s look at the journos. Now, I could call them hypocrites, but that would be misusing the term because to be a hypocrite, you actually have to believe in something. They believe in nothing beyond their own short-term advantage and their bizarre ideology. They are trying to portray themselves as martyrs to the cause of freedom of the press, but let’s put aside that their ability to publish whatever they want is not being implicated. Donald Trump is merely not granting them access to the house we leased to him for four years. I suppose you could argue that this goes against the spirit of the First Amendment, but whether you should bother making that argument for your enemies, see above.

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Some will insist that if we don’t stand up for our enemies on this issue, freedom of the press and freedom of speech will someday be at risk. Well, you’re a little late. I remember Obama trying to freeze Fox News out of the White House pool. I remember Biden having his minions lean on the social media companies to demonetize and throttle disfavored media outlets. I experienced that personally. The “But they might do it to us” argument was overcome by events years ago. They already did it to us. Moreover, they have no problem with doing these things again in the future, regardless of what Trump does to them now. Outlets like CNN cheered when Donald Trump was banned from social media. The regime media loves banning the competition; they call it “stopping disinformation,” see, so it’s okay.

If they care about the freedom of the press, why isn’t the regime media outraged about California’s Nick Shirley Law? Nick Shirley is a journalist, though he isn’t an officially licensed journalist with a recognized credential like a certificate of journalisming from the University of College, who scooped the entire regime media by highlighting massive fraud in Minnesota. You know, the massive fraud that fearless regime truth-tellers managed not to detect for years? Yeah, that massive fraud. Anyway, California decided it didn’t like being embarrassed by having him show up with cameras highlighting how so many immigrants were doing so much fraud that American citizens weren’t willing to do. So, the Cal Dems passed a law that makes it effectively illegal to report on immigrant fraud. Seems like an attack on the free press, if you ask me.

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And the regime media is…deathly silent. Again, you could wonder why, but you’d have to be stupid to. The answer is obvious. The regime media doesn’t believe in a free press. The regime media believes that it should have a monopoly on distributing information and that others can and should be excluded from that protection for saying unapproved things. You need to understand and accept that the regime media supports restrictions on the press, as long as it’s the dissident press that’s not fully in line with its leftist ideology.

The regime media is going into a massive spazz over Trump’s move, but why should we care what happens to them? We’re not protecting ourselves by protecting some hypothetical free press paradigm because there isn’t one. What is the regime media outlet that stood up for COVID dissenters? What regime media outlet stood up for the New York Post when it was being canceled for talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop? The regime media wants our sympathy? It wants my sympathy? The Washington Post, just a few weeks ago, accused me of something via innuendo that was factually false. They had zero evidence of it. That didn’t stop them; they were so reckless with their disregard of the truth that they didn’t even spell my name right. And now I’m supposed to care about some sort of free press paradigm that privileges outlets like them but screws us over?

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Yeah, no.

Here’s my proposal. I propose that we devote exactly zero time, effort, and political capital to helping our regime media enemies retain their position of unearned privilege, even as they continue to support attacks on us and refuse to stand up for our allies when they’re under attack.

I don’t think they’ll like that deal, but that’s the only one on the table.

BIG NEWS! Kurt’s next action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” is out for presale now! Read Kurt’s Kelly Turnbull/People’s Republic series, including the latest "Panama Red," and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

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