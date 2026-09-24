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Beat the Press

Kurt Schlichter Follow @KurtSchlichter
Sep 24, 2026 12:01 AM
Opinion

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

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Beat the Press
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The regime media, and no one else, is up in arms over the fact that Donald Trump refuses to give special White House access to CNN, Politico, and MSNOW. Of course, the hyperventilation of the journalismists brings to mind the Shakespeare quote: It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” And I do mean signifying nothing. No one cares. I suggest we run my Kurt Schlichter Give A Damn Challenge™ – go out and find 100 people, normal people out on the street, and ask them what they think of what happened with the White House press corps last week. Of them, 99 will shrug and look at you like youre stupid, while the remaining one will have an opinion, but will also reek of oaky box Chardonnay and live with a bunch of cats.

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Now, was this controversy just Donald Trump going off on another tangent, randomly picking a fight thats good for a week of breathless news coverage, or was this a brilliant four-dimensional chess move where Trump cleared stories about gas prices and data centers off the front pages in the run-up to the midterms? Who knows? More importantly, who cares?

You shouldnt. This whole frenzy of faux outrage about how Donald Trump is throwing the entire First Amendment into the furnace because hes not being nice to a bunch of regime media outlets that do nothing but push Democrat propaganda is illustrative of how our opponents work. It also illustrates how some of our True Conservative™ allies work. I know youll be just as shocked as I was to find that they took an almost orgasmic pleasure in being upset with Donald Trump again. Well, they have to get their action somewhere; its certainly not going to be from other human beings.

Put the merits of this decision by Donald Trump aside for a moment. You can think that, in the abstract, its a good thing or a bad thing to limit regime media access because they are fake news propagandists – maybe some court will rule for them in their inevitable lawsuit – but thats not the key point. The key point is you dont have to care. You get to choose what youre upset about. Its all up to you. You have limited bandwidth for what you can care about in your life. You have a set time on this planet, and it is up to you how you spend each and every minute of it. Let me tell you how I see it. I am not going to spend even a second, not even a fraction of a second, intervening on behalf of the people who hate me. They can defend themselves while I point and laugh and gobble popcorn.

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But many of our allegedly conservative betters feel compelled to intervene. What’s that about? Especially with the midterms coming, where we face literal communists who want to destroy the United States of America, what you choose to care about right now says a lot about you. I choose to care about stopping the people who want to extinguish my Constitution. I choose to care about stopping people who want to castrate kids and kill babies. I choose to care about preventing Democrats from opening our borders again, from letting criminals run rampant, and from disarming, disenfranchising, and defenestrating people like me. Thats what I choose to care about.

So, I choose not to care about what happens to companies like CNN, Politico, and MSNOW that seek to assist the people who seek to enslave and tyrannize me. On a scale of 1 to 10 of how much I will care, I cant measure how much I care, because a scale of 1 to 10 does not include the number -377. You would need the combined computing power of all the data centers that China wants to keep us from building, and all the AI that the oligarchs in Silicon Valley want to be overseen by a bunch of polycule-dwelling mutants, to calculate a number so low as to measure the amount of concern I have for my enemies. Not taking the side of my enemies isn’t a moral failing; its a moral imperative, and more than that, its normal. What kind of weirdo helps his enemies?

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You dont have to. You get to choose what youre mad about. There are plenty of things out there to be mad about. You have an infinite number of choices. Why you would choose to be mad about what your own side does to your enemies is absolutely beyond me. Its like being a kid in second grade who goes up to the bully and says, Excuse me, Butch, but the tape is coming off your KICK ME sign, so you should staple it to the back of my shirt.”

For some reason, these Fredocons think they attain the highest moral standing when siding against their own, but all they do is come across as fools and jerks. And this is because they are fools and jerks. Its an act of narcissism to back up an existential enemy against your alleged friends just so everyone can tune into the virtue youre signaling. Youre not a hero; youre a traitor. And a dork.

Let me give you the proper response to Donald Trumps action, even if you believe its not a good idea in the abstract: I dont care. I do care that you want to snip the genitals off little boys, though.”

And lets look at the journos. Now, I could call them hypocrites, but that would be misusing the term because to be a hypocrite, you actually have to believe in something. They believe in nothing beyond their own short-term advantage and their bizarre ideology. They are trying to portray themselves as martyrs to the cause of freedom of the press, but lets put aside that their ability to publish whatever they want is not being implicated. Donald Trump is merely not granting them access to the house we leased to him for four years. I suppose you could argue that this goes against the spirit of the First Amendment, but whether you should bother making that argument for your enemies, see above.

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Some will insist that if we dont stand up for our enemies on this issue, freedom of the press and freedom of speech will someday be at risk. Well, youre a little late. I remember Obama trying to freeze Fox News out of the White House pool. I remember Biden having his minions lean on the social media companies to demonetize and throttle disfavored media outlets. I experienced that personally. The But they might do it to us” argument was overcome by events years ago. They already did it to us. Moreover, they have no problem with doing these things again in the future, regardless of what Trump does to them now. Outlets like CNN cheered when Donald Trump was banned from social media. The regime media loves banning the competition; they call it stopping disinformation,” see, so its okay.

If they care about the freedom of the press, why isnt the regime media outraged about Californias Nick Shirley Law? Nick Shirley is a journalist, though he isnt an officially licensed journalist with a recognized credential like a certificate of journalisming from the University of College, who scooped the entire regime media by highlighting massive fraud in Minnesota. You know, the massive fraud that fearless regime truth-tellers managed not to detect for years? Yeah, that massive fraud. Anyway, California decided it didnt like being embarrassed by having him show up with cameras highlighting how so many immigrants were doing so much fraud that American citizens werent willing to do. So, the Cal Dems passed a law that makes it effectively illegal to report on immigrant fraud. Seems like an attack on the free press, if you ask me. 

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And the regime media is…deathly silent. Again, you could wonder why, but youd have to be stupid to. The answer is obvious. The regime media doesnt believe in a free press. The regime media believes that it should have a monopoly on distributing information and that others can and should be excluded from that protection for saying unapproved things. You need to understand and accept that the regime media supports restrictions on the press, as long as its the dissident press thats not fully in line with its leftist ideology.

The regime media is going into a massive spazz over Trumps move, but why should we care what happens to them? Were not protecting ourselves by protecting some hypothetical free press paradigm because there isnt one. What is the regime media outlet that stood up for COVID dissenters? What regime media outlet stood up for the New York Post when it was being canceled for talking about Hunter Bidens laptop? The regime media wants our sympathy? It wants my sympathy? The Washington Post, just a few weeks ago, accused me of something via innuendo that was factually false. They had zero evidence of it. That didnt stop them; they were so reckless with their disregard of the truth that they didnt even spell my name right. And now Im supposed to care about some sort of free press paradigm that privileges outlets like them but screws us over?

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Yeah, no.

Heres my proposal. I propose that we devote exactly zero time, effort, and political capital to helping our regime media enemies retain their position of unearned privilege, even as they continue to support attacks on us and refuse to stand up for our allies when theyre under attack.

I dont think theyll like that deal, but thats the only one on the table.

BIG NEWS! Kurts next action-packed conservative novel, American Warlord,” is out for presale now! Read Kurts Kelly Turnbull/Peoples Republic series, including the latest "Panama Red," and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

 

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FIRST AMENDMENT | POLITICO
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