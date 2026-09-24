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Scott Jennings Creates a Stir on CNN Setting the Record Straight on the Greenland Deal

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 24, 2026 6:00 AM
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Scott Jennings Creates a Stir on CNN Setting the Record Straight on the Greenland Deal
AP Photo/Ron Harris

No one is like Scott Jennings. The Salem Radio host and CNN contributor took the CNN panel to school numerous times this week, including once when he slapped down the press for saying the Greenland deal will never happen and that Denmark is somehow slipping away from its good graces. That's not the case, as the nation’s prime minister demonstrated at the United Nations:

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JENNINGS: “It was a momentous thing.”

“And for a year and a half or almost two years now, I’ve been listening to everyone have a complete and total hysterical meltdown about this, about how we’ve ruined our relationship with Denmark, about how this has weakened Europe and weakened NATO, blah, blah, blah.”

“If you listen to her speech today, it could not have been more pro-American and pro-Trump and pro national security, and it was perfect!”

“And it got done despite all of the hysteria.”

“So when I hear the same hysteria, people coming out here and claiming somehow we’ve decimated the entire Iranian military, and that means they’re winning…I somehow feel like maybe, just maybe, we’re on the right track!”

He also tossed another hand grenade into the CNN tent over President Trump booting CNN, Politico, and MSNBC from the White House:

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News Topics CNN | DENMARK | DONALD TRUMP | GREENLAND | NATIONAL SECURITY | NATO
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