Scott Jennings Creates a Stir on CNN Setting the Record Straight on the Greenland Deal

No one is like Scott Jennings. The Salem Radio host and CNN contributor took the CNN panel to school numerous times this week, including once when he slapped down the press for saying the Greenland deal will never happen and that Denmark is somehow slipping away from its good graces. That's not the case, as the nation’s prime minister demonstrated at the United Nations:

Advertisement

He rubbed their noses in it, and they deserved every single second of this.



Scott Jennings forces the CNN panel to acknowledge the fact that despite all of their hysteria over President Trump’s vision for Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen herself heaped praise… pic.twitter.com/cVNrhYN0vZ — Overton (@overton_news) September 23, 2026

JENNINGS: “It was a momentous thing.” “And for a year and a half or almost two years now, I’ve been listening to everyone have a complete and total hysterical meltdown about this, about how we’ve ruined our relationship with Denmark, about how this has weakened Europe and weakened NATO, blah, blah, blah.” “If you listen to her speech today, it could not have been more pro-American and pro-Trump and pro national security, and it was perfect!” “And it got done despite all of the hysteria.” “So when I hear the same hysteria, people coming out here and claiming somehow we’ve decimated the entire Iranian military, and that means they’re winning…I somehow feel like maybe, just maybe, we’re on the right track!”

He also tossed another hand grenade into the CNN tent over President Trump booting CNN, Politico, and MSNBC from the White House:

Scott Jennings does it again.



The CNN panel went into a tailspin, scrambling to justify banning President Trump from social media the moment Jennings compared it to Trump restricting the press from the White House.



It was immediate mental gymnastics.



He nailed the root of… pic.twitter.com/CBsXD20Wod — Overton (@overton_news) September 22, 2026

The designated conservative hitter on CNN never misses.

This was one of Scott’s most savage lines all from this year.



CNN: “Scott, do you agree with Trump that Mamdani has great potential?”



SCOTT JENNINGS: “Potential? Yeah. He has the potential to, you know, bring about the downfall of America…sure.”



[Cracks up] pic.twitter.com/6b3x9ueL6T — Overton (@overton_news) September 22, 2026

For the college kids out there, watch this video and you can skip your Econ class this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/k9RxQ37f4L — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 17, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.