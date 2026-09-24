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James Talarico Thinks This Is the 'Most Important Topic' for Schoolchildren to Learn

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 24, 2026 2:15 PM
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James Talarico Thinks This Is the 'Most Important Topic' for Schoolchildren to Learn
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

If there is one thing we know about Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, it’s that he’s obsessed with using government-run schools to indoctrinate them.

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Unfortunately for the candidate, his past keeps coming back to haunt him. Back in 2022, he argued against a state law that would require parents to opt their children into sex-ed classes instead of putting the onus on them to opt their children out of being taught material they might consider inappropriate.

During a hearing, Talarico claimed sex-ed was the most important subject kids would learn in school. First, he asked whether there are any other types of classes that require opt-in.

Another individual answered his question, saying the opt-in requirement is “specific to human sexuality and then child abuse, family violence, dating violence, and sex trafficking.”

“Are districts getting … almost hopefully near unanimous consent for students to learn about maybe the most important topic that they’ll learn about in school?”

The topic of discussion was Texas House Bill 1525, which shifted sex-ed from an opt-out model to mandating that schools get parents’ permission to have their children attend these classes. Talarico expressed concerns that requiring written parental consent would decrease the number of students who receive reproductive health education. This would mean fewer students are receiving sex education through government-run schools.

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This is no surprise given that Talarico has been an avid supporter of using the education system to indoctrinate children into leftist ideology on issues like race, sexuality, and gender identity. Needless to say, these ideas aren’t exactly popular in the Lone Star State, which is why Republicans have been hammering Talarico on his past statements.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | JAMES TALARICO | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TEXAS
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