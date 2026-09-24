James Talarico Thinks This Is the 'Most Important Topic' for Schoolchildren to Learn

If there is one thing we know about Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, it’s that he’s obsessed with using government-run schools to indoctrinate them.

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Unfortunately for the candidate, his past keeps coming back to haunt him. Back in 2022, he argued against a state law that would require parents to opt their children into sex-ed classes instead of putting the onus on them to opt their children out of being taught material they might consider inappropriate.

During a hearing, Talarico claimed sex-ed was the most important subject kids would learn in school. First, he asked whether there are any other types of classes that require opt-in.

Parental approval for sex ed, transparency in bond elections, and religious protections for teachers move forward in the Texas Senate! https://t.co/1tLoEPFvfw — Texas Scorecard (@TexasScorecard) April 2, 2025

Another individual answered his question, saying the opt-in requirement is “specific to human sexuality and then child abuse, family violence, dating violence, and sex trafficking.”

“Are districts getting … almost hopefully near unanimous consent for students to learn about maybe the most important topic that they’ll learn about in school?”

🚨WATCH



James Talarico — who has a sick obsession with children's sexuality — says sex ed is "the most important topic” kids learn about in school. pic.twitter.com/UjyYz6Tsm9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2026

The topic of discussion was Texas House Bill 1525, which shifted sex-ed from an opt-out model to mandating that schools get parents’ permission to have their children attend these classes. Talarico expressed concerns that requiring written parental consent would decrease the number of students who receive reproductive health education. This would mean fewer students are receiving sex education through government-run schools.

1/ Gov. Greg Abbott has signed two more #txed bills today, per TLO:



- HB 2497, which establishes the Texas 1836 Project to promote "patriotic education" of the state.



- HB 1525, a broad school finance bill w/ provisions on PTA funds, sex ed lessons. Here's the PTA section. pic.twitter.com/BcKRj2yVLB — María Méndez (@anxious_maria) June 16, 2021

This is no surprise given that Talarico has been an avid supporter of using the education system to indoctrinate children into leftist ideology on issues like race, sexuality, and gender identity. Needless to say, these ideas aren’t exactly popular in the Lone Star State, which is why Republicans have been hammering Talarico on his past statements.

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