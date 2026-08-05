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Hasan Piker Denies Being a Political Kingmaker. Reality Says Otherwise.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 05, 2026 4:00 PM
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Hasan Piker Denies Being a Political Kingmaker. Reality Says Otherwise.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hasan Piker gave his best shot at being humble on Wednesday, as DSA-backed Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Democrat primary over establishment Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens. 

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While many have crowned Piker a political kingmaker, the progressive commentator denied the label, arguing that he is simply “fortunate enough to be a part of a much broader movement.” The claim was especially ironic, as poll after poll shows the socialist takeover within the Democrat Party is driven primarily by a minority of young, white, highly educated voters, not the sort of broad working-class coalition the Maoist admirer wants it to be.

"I wouldn't say I'm a power broker. This entire thing started when people started saying, I'm the Joe Rogan of the left. I said, I'm not the Joe Rogan of the left. Then they said, we don't want a Joe Rogan of the left it turns out. His policies are too radical. Now people call me a kingmaker. I'm not," Piker said. "I'm just fortunate enough to be a part of a much broader movement that places the interests of the working class first and foremost over the interests of corporations and foreign countries. That's all this is about."

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"So it's not about one person. It's not a moment. It's a movement. This is a movement of the many."

According to a CNBC poll, still only 40 percent of Americans favor socialism over the free market. That still marks a minority, a growing and frightening minority, but one nonetheless. However, there is a simple warning: don’t let its minority favorability fool you. 

What many of these polls miss is Americans’ instinct on specific policy. While people may claim to like free markets, many actually don’t. When asked whether the government should institute wage or price controls, many agree. When asked whether the government should take over American companies, the majority have not put up a fight. And when people are asked whether government should solve their economic problems, the vast majority say yes, only dependent on who is in power.

Socialism may not be a majority coalition yet, but if proper steps aren’t taken, it soon will be, as too many have adopted the socialists’ diagnosis of America’s symptoms. Rising costs, stagnant wages, and unaffordable housing are real problems, and the left has been effective at framing them as failures of capitalism, not of government overreach. 

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But back to Piker: whether he likes it or not, he stands as a sort of political kingmaker. It is solely him, and a minority of others like him, who are driving this push, narrowing the Democratic field to a binary choice: vote Republican, or vote for the DSA. He may deny the label, but his influence is undeniable, rallying young, over-educated voters around candidates like El-Sayed while establishment Democrats warn of a party fracture. 

It remains to be seen who voters will choose when backed into what many see as an unwelcome corner.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | SOCIALISM
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