Education and Marxism

How is it that so many young Americans have come to espouse Marxist ideas and want to impose them, even by force if necessary, on the rest of us?

Marxism has the most abysmal track record imaginable. How could it be so popular?

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The answer is the schools. Not all of them, of course, but many of them. Young Americans for Freedom notes: “A 2025 Cato Institute survey found that 62 percent of Americans ages 18–29 view socialism favorably. That number would have been unthinkable a generation ago. Rising costs, student debt and economic frustration explain part of that shift. But there is another factor that cannot be ignored: The current higher education system."

Look at the example of Islamic influencer Hasan Piker, with some 3 million followers, who says that America deserved 9/11. He espouses many other radical views.

Piker is the nephew of Cenk Uygur, founder of “The Young Turks.” In 2008, I was sandbagged as a guest on that program to discuss a book I co-wrote with D. James Kennedy, How Would Jesus Vote? The main thing I remember from that interview was that Cenk questioned whether Jesus even existed, which is absurd.

Piker has a close relationship with Michigan Senate Democrat candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. In Townhall.com, Amy Curtis writes: “In short, [Piker’s] a de facto spokesman for the Democrats, even if some of them bristle at the idea.”

In his 8/11/26 End of Day Report, Gary Bauer, who served in the Reagan administration, assembled some of Piker’s eye-opening statements. Piker, El-Sayed’s close associate, has said:

“Hamas is a thousand times better than a fascist settler colonial apartheid state. . . I would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time.”

“Left-wingers and liberals, you need to be f*****g showing your opponents [conservatives] guts… You need to be gutting them. You need to be shanking these motherf***ers and letting their intestines just writhe on stage. … Slice ’em up.”

“We’re gonna keep bringing in immigrants to this country—on purpose—so they can f*** your sister and then maybe even your daughter. We’re going to destroy the White race, b***h. That’s what we’re here to do.”

“Kill those motherf***ers and murder those motherf***ers in the street. Let the streets soak in their f**king red capitalist blood, dude. Kill them.”

“I would say China is probably the closest . . . to an example that we should follow and lessons that we should learn from.”

As radical as these statements are, Bauer notes that many college professors are endorsing El-Sayed’s candidacy. Of the 190,000 university professors in our country, 57,000 belong to the AAUP, the American Association of University Professors. And for the first time in their 110-year-old history, the AAUP has finally endorsed a candidate. Who? El-Sayed.

From what heights our educational system has fallen. These days we need to think hard about where we send our young people to college—or even if. They’re not what they used to be.

It’s no secret that the universities were originally founded for Christian purposes. Harvard, named after Rev. John Harvard, was created in 1636 to train ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Yale was founded in 1700 by a group of Congregationalist ministers for the same. That school was named after the Puritan benefactor Elihu Yale. Princeton was founded by Presbyterian ministers, and was faithful to the gospel until around 1900. And on it goes.

In his book on Deuteronomy in the “Rational Bible” series of commentaries (on p. 74), Dennis Prager talks about the disaster to education (including our universities) that expelling God has created.

Prager quotes the optimistic atheist Sigmund Freud, who declared in 1927 what glories would come to the world when the universities were no longer obliged to teach about God or the Bible: “Civilization has little to fear from educated people and brain-workers. In them the replacement of religious motives for civilized behaviors by other, secular motives would proceed unobtrusively.”

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But Prager observes: “As Freud was to witness within ten years of his statement, civilization had just as much to fear from educated people as from the uneducated. Freud’s fellow Austrian and German intellectuals showed no more moral insight or strength than any other group of Germans or Austrians. Many of them not only supported Nazism, but also, as indicated by the records of the German Medical Association, participated in its atrocities.”

So how does Prager assess all this? “No God, no wisdom.”

America is in desperate need of a great revival, and that includes revival in our schools. Charlie Kirk was doing such a great job on our campuses, working toward the same; no wonder the left celebrated his death.

Our choice is revival or ruin. As the great Thomas Sowell notes, “Ours may become the first civilization destroyed, not by the power of our enemies, but by the ignorance of our teachers and the dangerous nonsense they are teaching our children. In an age of artificial intelligence, they are creating artificial stupidity.”

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is the executive director of the Providence Forum, an outreach of Coral Ridge Ministries. He has written/co-written 36 books, including George Washington’s Sacred Fire (with Providence Forum founder Peter Lillback, Ph.D.) and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (with D. James Kennedy, Ph.D.).

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