DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Did Hasan Piker Really Accuse Haley Stevens of Being a Nazi?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 21, 2026 9:00 AM
Advertisement
Did Hasan Piker Really Accuse Haley Stevens of Being a Nazi?
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat darling Hasan Piker continues to attack Haley Stevens, the Democrat who challenged and lost to Abdul El-Sayed in the state's U.S. Senate primary. This time, Piker accused Stevens of being a Nazi. 

Advertisement

Piker shared a video of Stevens being confronted by a man who accused her of being a "disgusting war criminal."

"Time will show that you are a disgusting war criminal," the man said off-camera. "And you will go to the Hague one day. We will see you at the gallows. We will see you at the gallows."

"You're a hate movement," Stevens told the man before getting in the car.

The man then accused her of being a "proud Zionist" and Stevens raised her arms and said she was a proud Zionist who loved Israel.

That's when Piker accused her of being a Nazi.

"Why is she throwing it up? Left hand and all," Piker said. "Oh my lord, she hit the salute."

She did not.

When someone in chat tried to correct Piker, he said, "I don't know. It was a very bad look."

Recommended
The Last Stand of Rove, Cornyn, and the Establishment Frauds Kurt Schlichter Unhinged Female Jurors Are Mad That the Lindsay Clancy Holdout Focused on the Facts Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He was also involved in Wisconsin's primary election too. Democrats love him.

None whatsoever.

Haley voters should vote for Mike Rogers and send a message.

This isn't getting nearly enough attention. The man is telling Stevens she will end up in The Hague and then on the gallows for supporting Israel. He is threatening her.

Haley Stevens hasn't committed any crimes. She just happens to support Israel, which has been an American ally for decades. They think that's a crime worthy of execution.

That's the real outrage here.

Mike Rogers called it unconscionable.

Advertisement

Abdul El-Sayed will never disavow Piker. He wants the reach and the influence Piker has.

Never.

Democrats let Piker say the things they don't want to say themselves it seems.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Last Stand of Rove, Cornyn, and the Establishment Frauds

The Last Stand of Rove, Cornyn, and the Establishment Frauds

Kurt Schlichter
Unhinged Female Jurors Are Mad That the Lindsay Clancy Holdout Focused on the Facts

Unhinged Female Jurors Are Mad That the Lindsay Clancy Holdout Focused on the Facts

Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Face Is Priceless When a Guest Said Dems Aren't Crazy As the GOP

Bill Maher's Face Is Priceless When a Guest Said Dems Aren't Crazy As the GOP

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos