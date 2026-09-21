Did Hasan Piker Really Accuse Haley Stevens of Being a Nazi?

Democrat darling Hasan Piker continues to attack Haley Stevens, the Democrat who challenged and lost to Abdul El-Sayed in the state's U.S. Senate primary. This time, Piker accused Stevens of being a Nazi.

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Piker shared a video of Stevens being confronted by a man who accused her of being a "disgusting war criminal."

Absolutely disgusting attack on Haley Stevens from Hasan Piker.



Abdul El-Sayed, your best friend on the campaign trail missed the memo. pic.twitter.com/6jcocP60hS — Jake Altman (@TradeUnionJake) September 20, 2026

"Time will show that you are a disgusting war criminal," the man said off-camera. "And you will go to the Hague one day. We will see you at the gallows. We will see you at the gallows."

"You're a hate movement," Stevens told the man before getting in the car.

The man then accused her of being a "proud Zionist" and Stevens raised her arms and said she was a proud Zionist who loved Israel.

That's when Piker accused her of being a Nazi.

"Why is she throwing it up? Left hand and all," Piker said. "Oh my lord, she hit the salute."

She did not.

When someone in chat tried to correct Piker, he said, "I don't know. It was a very bad look."

Why the hell is Hasan Piker involved in Michigan elections?



Wake up, people. — Hockeytown 4 Life™ 🇺🇸 (@CellyChick) September 20, 2026

He was also involved in Wisconsin's primary election too. Democrats love him.

There’s no excuse for defending or associating with Piker. https://t.co/KVRPqui2nq — Jeb Fain (@JebFain) September 21, 2026

None whatsoever.

To insinuate that @HaleyforMI is somehow a "Nazi" is absurd. @AbdulElSayed says he wants the support of Haley's voters, but not at the expense of disavowing @hasanthehun. Total freaking soy boy. https://t.co/E0YcRRg1AG — Mike Rogers War Room (@RFSWarRoom) September 21, 2026

Haley voters should vote for Mike Rogers and send a message.

It's wild that he paints her as the horrifying one. https://t.co/OpUlPZ3Fwg — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) September 20, 2026

This isn't getting nearly enough attention. The man is telling Stevens she will end up in The Hague and then on the gallows for supporting Israel. He is threatening her.

Haley Stevens hasn't committed any crimes. She just happens to support Israel, which has been an American ally for decades. They think that's a crime worthy of execution.

That's the real outrage here.

Mike Rogers called it unconscionable.

Abdul El Sayed’s running mate continues to do the unthinkable and is now insinuating that Haley Stevens is a Nazi.



How many unconscionable things does Hasan have to do before @AbdulElSayed will disavow him?



Is Abdul running to represent Michigan or to be a rubber stamp for… https://t.co/CCUnE98IOk — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 21, 2026

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Abdul El-Sayed will never disavow Piker. He wants the reach and the influence Piker has.

This is who Abdul really is. He’s never going to disavow Hasan Piker. pic.twitter.com/wQhTdJ9qZN — StevieJ (@StevieJ64099245) September 21, 2026

Never.

The real racism and misogyny of @AbdulElSayed is being expressed on a daily basis through his surrogate @hasanthehun ... https://t.co/68GUvFQzvE — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) September 21, 2026

Democrats let Piker say the things they don't want to say themselves it seems.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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