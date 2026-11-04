Thune Decides Whether He'll Run for Senate Minority Leader

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) will run for Senate Minority Leader, a Thune spokesperson independently confirmed to Townhall on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The decision comes amid major losses in the upper chamber for the GOP on Tuesday night, as Democrats could hold up to 56 seats. Currently, Decision Desk HQ projects they will hold 54 seats, but two races in Alaska and Mississippi have yet to be called.

“Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead,” Thune posted to X early Wednesday morning.

Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead. After fighting Democrat obstruction at every turn, we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream. — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 4, 2026

I can independently confirm Sen. John Thune will run for Republican Senate Minority Leader, per Thune spox to @townhallcom. — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 4, 2026

“As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done,” he continued. “Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream.”

It’s unknown at this time whether Thune will have any challengers for the position, or whether the White House will wade into the leadership race. The Washington Sun reported previously that he was eyeing a bid for the job.

While Thune and the president have had a fairly positive relationship, the two have disagreed over whether to axe the filibuster, as the president wanted to use every lever possible to pass the “SAVE America Act” earlier this year. However, Thune and others argued that scrapping the filibuster would open the floodgates for Democrat-backed legislation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a battle for House Republican leadership is unfolding. Speaker Mike Johnson is stepping aside, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan are battling it out for minority leader. The president said Wednesday he will not get involved in that contest.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.