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Thune Decides Whether He'll Run for Senate Minority Leader

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 04, 2026 3:44 PM
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Thune Decides Whether He'll Run for Senate Minority Leader
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) will run for Senate Minority Leader, a Thune spokesperson independently confirmed to Townhall on Wednesday afternoon. 

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The decision comes amid major losses in the upper chamber for the GOP on Tuesday night, as Democrats could hold up to 56 seats. Currently, Decision Desk HQ projects they will hold 54 seats, but two races in Alaska and Mississippi have yet to be called. 

“Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead,” Thune posted to X early Wednesday morning. 

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“As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done,” he continued. “Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream.”

It’s unknown at this time whether Thune will have any challengers for the position, or whether the White House will wade into the leadership race. The Washington Sun reported previously that he was eyeing a bid for the job. 

While Thune and the president have had a fairly positive relationship, the two have disagreed over whether to axe the filibuster, as the president wanted to use every lever possible to pass the “SAVE America Act” earlier this year. However, Thune and others argued that scrapping the filibuster would open the floodgates for Democrat-backed legislation.

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Meanwhile, a battle for House Republican leadership is unfolding. Speaker Mike Johnson is stepping aside, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan are battling it out for minority leader. The president said Wednesday he will not get involved in that contest. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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