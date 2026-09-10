Will Thune Run for Senate Leader Again? Here's What We Know.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it’s “assumption” that he will try to serve again as the party leader in the upper chamber after the midterm election.

Control for the Senate is going to be hotly contested in November, as six races are rated by the Cook Political Report a “toss-up” and Georgia, New Hampshire and North Carolina are considered “Lean Democrat.”

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“My assumption is that’s the case. I mean, obviously, we’re all going to be watching carefully what happens on election night,” he said, according to Punchbowl News on Thursday.

Verrrrry interesting answer from John Thune to @maxpcohen on whether he’ll seek another term as Senate GOP leader.



“My assumption is that’s the case. I mean, obviously, we’re all going to be watching carefully what happens on election night.”



More in AMhttps://t.co/PPRBXGtUg3 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 10, 2026

The president and Thune have occasionally been at odds, particularly when it comes to getting the “SAVE America Act” across the finish line and potentially scrapping the filibuster to do so.

However, the president took a complimentary tone of the Senate Republican during his remarks at the Dallas RNC midterm convention on Wednesday night, despite opposition from the audience in the arena.

“No, no. John is working hard. He’s got great opposition. He’s got great opposition from the Democrat, Schumer and these guys, they’re terrible,” Trump said of Thune.

Republican midterm convention boos Senate Majority Leader John Thune when President Trump mentions him. pic.twitter.com/ZKOq4RjTt8 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 10, 2026

“He’s gonna have great success, you watch. We’re are going to have great, great success with our Republican senators,” the president added.

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