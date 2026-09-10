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Will Thune Run for Senate Leader Again? Here's What We Know.

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 10, 2026 1:09 PM
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Will Thune Run for Senate Leader Again? Here's What We Know.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it’s “assumption” that he will try to serve again as the party leader in the upper chamber after the midterm election.

Control for the Senate is going to be hotly contested in November, as six races are rated by the Cook Political Report a “toss-up” and Georgia, New Hampshire and North Carolina are considered “Lean Democrat.”

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“My assumption is that’s the case. I mean, obviously, we’re all going to be watching carefully what happens on election night,” he said, according to Punchbowl News on Thursday.

The president and Thune have occasionally been at odds, particularly when it comes to getting the “SAVE America Act” across the finish line and potentially scrapping the filibuster to do so.

However, the president took a complimentary tone of the Senate Republican during his remarks at the Dallas RNC midterm convention on Wednesday night, despite opposition from the audience in the arena.

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“No, no. John is working hard. He’s got great opposition. He’s got great opposition from the Democrat, Schumer and these guys, they’re terrible,” Trump said of Thune. 

“He’s gonna have great success, you watch. We’re are going to have great, great success with our Republican senators,” the president added. 

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News Topics SENATE | 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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