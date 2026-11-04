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Trump Says He's 'Ready to Rumble' With a Dem Congress

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 04, 2026 6:55 AM
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Trump Says He's 'Ready to Rumble' With a Dem Congress
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sure, President Trump said he’s open to doing deals with the incoming Democrat majority in the House and Senate. The 2026 midterms were brutal, but Trump is defiant and does have a very important card in his pocket: veto power. It’s going to be tough to watch. For starters, rest assured Democrats will nuke the legislative filibuster and pass whatever they want. It’s what we tried to tell weak sauce John Thune, who now will never pass the Save America Act, a top Trump action item, and let institutional deference and panican GOP members fence-sit until they got wiped out. It’ll take years for us to rebuild our majorities — that’s how deep the Democrats’ gains go. 

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He’s willing to duke it out with Democrats, who got elected not because of promises of bipartisan cooperation with the Trump White House. War, impeachment, and gridlock are on the menu. But Trump can and will veto all their stupid ideas (via CBS News):

"I have the ultimate power — it's called 'veto,'" President Trump told CBS News in an exclusive phone interview before polls closed across the country in this year's midterm elections, when asked about the prospect of a Democratic-controlled Congress next year. 

Mr. Trump says he is prepared to veto Democratic legislation if necessary, and he welcomes the moniker "Mr. Veto," in terms of describing his approach to Democrats, should they win a majority in the House or Senate. 

Pollsters have been predicting some GOP losses and in late October, CBS News' polling suggested Republicans could be on track to lose control of the House.

[…]

In the interview, Mr. Trump cited Trump v. Slaughter, a Supreme Court decision from earlier this year that allowed him to fire Rebecca Slaughter, a member of the Federal Trade Commission, and said that 6-to-3 decision enables him to exert sweeping control over many federal agencies, boards and commissions, regardless of who holds majorities in the House and Senate.

"We won the Slaughter case and the Slaughter case gives the president tremendous powers that it never had before," Mr. Trump said.

The president said that he plans to move forward his agenda next year in numerous federal areas with this ruling as part of the foundation for his coming executive actions.

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Buckle up. We need to review why and how we got beat, sure. But then it’s back to the trenches. War is upon us. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CBS NEWS | DONALD TRUMP | FILIBUSTER | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
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