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Johnson Makes Major Move As Two Conservative Powerhouses Will Likely Battle for Minority Leader

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 04, 2026 10:42 AM
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Johnson Makes Major Move As Two Conservative Powerhouses Will Likely Battle for Minority Leader
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek a bid as minority leader, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Judiciary Comitteee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) are likely to battle it out for the position, according to multiple reports.

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Democrats are projected to have a hefty majority of 241 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as control of the U.S. Senate, according to Decision Desk HQ. 

“His number one goal will be to lead the conference back into the majority. He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one,” a source reportedly told Fox News regarding Scalise’s choice to run for the role. “He’s spent his career unifying Republicans and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he’s a trusted leader.

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As for Johnson, he’s been in the position since October 2023 following the Republican ouster of former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker. The Republican will presumably remain in the lower chamber, as he won reelection on Tuesday night.

"While the outcome of this midterm is not what we’d hoped and fought for, a new battle is just beginning.This Democrat House majority will be led by the most radical and extreme leftists in American history," Johnson wrote on Tuesday night. "However, Republicans will never stop fighting to defend the Constitution and protect the foundations that have made America the greatest nation in the history of the world."

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After Tuesday night’s results, Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is likely to become the next House Speaker. 

"Too big to rig. Thank you, America," Jeffries posted.

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News Topics HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | MIKE JOHNSON | STEVE SCALISE | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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