Johnson Makes Major Move As Two Conservative Powerhouses Will Likely Battle for Minority Leader

House Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek a bid as minority leader, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Judiciary Comitteee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) are likely to battle it out for the position, according to multiple reports.

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Democrats are projected to have a hefty majority of 241 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as control of the U.S. Senate, according to Decision Desk HQ.

SCALISE will make the argument that he's uniquely suited to bring Republicans back into the majority and is ready for legislative and investigatory fights. @PunchbowlNews text subscribers had it first — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) will run for House Minority Leader, per sources familiar to @FoxNews. So far, Scalise and Jim Jordan have thrown their hats into the ring with Johnson stepping down. Source to FOX on Scalise decision: “His number one goal will be to lead the conference back into the majority. He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one. He’s spent his career unifying Republicans and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he’s a trusted leader." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

“His number one goal will be to lead the conference back into the majority. He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one,” a source reportedly told Fox News regarding Scalise’s choice to run for the role. “He’s spent his career unifying Republicans and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he’s a trusted leader.

As for Johnson, he’s been in the position since October 2023 following the Republican ouster of former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker. The Republican will presumably remain in the lower chamber, as he won reelection on Tuesday night.

"While the outcome of this midterm is not what we’d hoped and fought for, a new battle is just beginning.This Democrat House majority will be led by the most radical and extreme leftists in American history," Johnson wrote on Tuesday night. "However, Republicans will never stop fighting to defend the Constitution and protect the foundations that have made America the greatest nation in the history of the world."

Thank you to the great people of Louisiana's 4th District for entrusting us with another term tonight! We are so grateful for your support, and I will never stop fighting for our community, state, or nation. Over the past two years, House Republicans have worked alongside President Donald Trump to deliver massive wins for the American people, including secured borders, permanently lower taxes, and safer streets. We left it all on the field in this midterm to continue building on those accomplishments. However, the American people have made the same decision that has been made in all but two midterms in the last century. Throughout this campaign, we knew we would have to defy history to keep the House majority. However, my optimism has been driven by the grassroots energy I witnessed firsthand from coast to coast and everywhere in between. From diners to small businesses, farms to warehouses, and at 490 events across 36 states this cycle, I spoke with hard-working Americans who believe in our vision and have benefitted greatly from our policies and fulfilled promises. While the outcome of this midterm is not what we’d hoped and fought for, a new battle is just beginning. This Democrat House majority will be led by the most radical and extreme leftists in American history. However, Republicans will never stop fighting to defend the Constitution and protect the foundations that have made America the greatest nation in the history of the world. We will continue pressing forward with our agenda of common sense, and our vision to make America great again—and come 2028, we WILL take back the House and we will finish the job. — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) November 4, 2026

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After Tuesday night’s results, Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is likely to become the next House Speaker.

"Too big to rig. Thank you, America," Jeffries posted.

Too big to rig. Thank you, America. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 4, 2026

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