Jim Jordan Is Hitting the Campaign Trail to Help Republicans Keep Control of Congress

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan has long been a critic of Democrats and their socialist policies. Jordan, who is also Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has slammed Democrats for their "sanctuary cities, soft on crime policies, and socialism."

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Sanctuary cities, soft on crime policies, and socialism.



That's today's Democrat party. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 22, 2026

And Jordan has been tireless in his efforts to prevent these radical socialists from getting office. This includes throwing his support behind Rep. Jefferson Shreve in Indiana.

Thank you to my friend Congressman Jim Jordan—our Ohio neighbor with Indiana family —for your support!



Hoosiers, Election Day is just 8 days away. Make your voice heard. Visit https://t.co/8dBEEx4PG8 for voting hours and locations. pic.twitter.com/xGgfL9WCWO — Jefferson Shreve (@JeffersonShreve) October 26, 2026

"Make sure you vote for Jefferson Shreve," Jordan said. "He's fighting for the values you and your family care about. He's fighting for the principles and values that make America the greatest nation ever. Make sure you keep him in Congress.

He's been campaigning for Republicans across the country to help elect and reelect Republicans. This election cycle alone, Jordan will visit to 115 districts and 34 states including a 19-day swing in Washington, Oregon, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Jordan recently joined the Clay & Buck show to talk about the midterms and what's at stake.

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"You're traveling all over the country to try to retain a House majority," Clay Travis said. "How many seats are actually in play and how many different states are they in play? Because I hear different numbers. The one I've heard most common, I'm just curious based on what you're seeing, is around 20 seats that are actually going to decide this thing. Fair or foul, how would you assess the national map?"

"There's several in play," Jordan replied. I'm actually in one right now. We're in Pennsylvania doing a couple events this afternoon and evening for Ryan McKenzie. Great guy, great member. There's pockets of them. There's four key seats in Pennsylvania, you got, you know, some in New York, you got the Tom Kean seat in New Jersey, you got the three seats in Virginia, you got the seats in Iowa, Wisconsin and then you got the ones in Colorado and some in Texas that have been redistricted. So there's sort of these pockets around the country where they're really competitive."

He also talked about the radicalism of the Democrat Party.

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"The once great party of FDR and JFK is now completely radical. They are anti-Israel. They are socialist. They are completely radical on policy and maybe most importantly how they want to fundamentally change how our constitutional republic operates," Jordan said. "That to me has to be a message that we pound home these last three weeks. And if we do, I think we can win."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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