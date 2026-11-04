Top House Dem Exposes Revenge Plot With These Two Simple Words

The Republicans were turned into a trophy, Predator-style, last night. It was a historic drubbing. On all fronts — the GOP lost. There hasn’t been a beatdown like this in 60-plus years, but surrender isn’t an option. We need to regroup and fight back, because the Democrats’ current majority will take years and multiple cycles to chip away.

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In the meantime, we must brace for what Democrats have long lusted after with power: the impeachment of Trump officials. Based on these statements and social media posts, it sounds like Democrats have been compiling lists for years. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is slated to become the next chair of House Oversight, and others all but screamed it from the mountaintops:

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and its likely next chairman after Democrats’ projected House win, posted a two word warning Tuesday night: "Lawyer up." Garcia would succeed Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who led the committee’s investigation into then President Joe Biden’s family business dealings. The impeachment inquiry that grew out of it, run jointly with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, ended in August 2024 with a 291 page report alleging “impeachable conduct” but recommending no articles of impeachment. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 4, 2026

Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up? Clear your schedule. — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) November 4, 2026

The incoming Democratic chair of the Oversight committee: — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) November 4, 2026

Subpoenas. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 4, 2026

Thank you, Mr. President. Our thank you will come in January - with subpoenas. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 4, 2026

Can't waste time pouting. They're coming for us.

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