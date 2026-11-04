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Top House Dem Exposes Revenge Plot With These Two Simple Words

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 04, 2026 7:15 AM
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Top House Dem Exposes Revenge Plot With These Two Simple Words
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Republicans were turned into a trophy, Predator-style, last night. It was a historic drubbing. On all fronts — the GOP lost. There hasn’t been a beatdown like this in 60-plus years, but surrender isn’t an option. We need to regroup and fight back, because the Democrats’ current majority will take years and multiple cycles to chip away.

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In the meantime, we must brace for what Democrats have long lusted after with power: the impeachment of Trump officials. Based on these statements and social media posts, it sounds like Democrats have been compiling lists for years. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is slated to become the next chair of House Oversight, and others all but screamed it from the mountaintops:

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Can't waste time pouting. They're coming for us. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE
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