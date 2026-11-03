House Speaker Mike Johnson Wraps Up Historic Campaign Blitz That Crossed 36 States and 490 Events

At the end of October, Speaker Mike Johnson launched a 13-state campaign blitz to help Republicans across the country and keep the GOP's majority in Congress. That came on the heels of record-breaking fundraising that saw Johnson raise more than $30 million in the third quarter for House races, and more than $156 million for the cycle. When coupled with fundraising from the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a Johnson-endorsed PAC, Republicans have taken in more than $410 million for the midterms.

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When he launched the weeklong campaign barnstorm, Johnson said, "In the final week until this fateful Election Day, I am doubling down on my efforts to defy history and defend our majority. I've seen incredible grassroots energy in scores of districts from coast to coast, and I look forward to finishing this final campaign blitz strong and turning out the vote."

Now, Johnson is wrapping up that tour, which also made history. In total, he visited 36 states and attended almost 500 events. Last night, he was in Virginia Beach with Rep. Jen Kiggans and he will be in South Texas today to campaign with Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), and candidates Tano Tijerina (TX-28) and Eric Flores (TX-34). Johnson will end the day in Shreveport, Louisiana, with his supporters.

One month. 24 states. 45 Districts. 90+ events.



We've left it all on the field leading up to Election Day - and we will never stop fighting for YOU.



It's time to defy history and the polls, stand for common sense, and save America.



GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iWrYIRwUoT — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) November 3, 2026

Here's more:

Through tomorrow, Speaker Johnson will have campaigned across 24 states, 45 Districts, and 90 campaign events alongside 91 Members and candidates just in the month leading up until Election Day.



For the entire two-year midterm cycle, Speaker Johnson led 490 separate campaign events across 36 states.



Throughout the cycle, Speaker Johnson also broke all fundraising records, with over $160 million direct campaign dollars raised, and hundreds of millions of more raised by the Speaker's endorsed Super PAC. By mid-October, his total amount raised for House Republicans this cycle exceeded $526 million.

More than $526 million raised for House Republicans. And to put his travels into perspective, Speaker Johnson has logged enough miles on these campaigns to circle the globe more than 14 times.

.@SpeakerJohnson has been UNSTOPPABLE💪:



🔥24 States, 45 Districts, 90 campaign events, with 91 members in ONE MONTH.



🔥490 campaign events in 36 States over TWO YEARS.



🔥$526 Million Dollars RASIED -- breaking ALL fundraising records. pic.twitter.com/fgvrjYykW8 — Edgar A Barrios (@Edgar_A_Barrios) November 3, 2026

"We started this cycle knowing we had to defy history, and I have left it all on the field in order to do just that. From coast to coast across 36 states and through raising hundreds of millions of dollars, I have seen enormous grassroots energy for our team as House Republicans have superior candidates, a proven record, and resources to compete," said Speaker Johnson. "I am so grateful to lead this fight, and look forward to defeating the far-left, defending our majority, and continuing to deliver common sense wins for Louisiana's 4th District and every American."

Now it's up to us to go and vote to keep the GOP in control of the House and Senate.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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