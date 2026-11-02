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Trump Has a Message for Haley Stevens After Her Rogers Endorsement

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 02, 2026 11:05 AM
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Trump Has a Message for Haley Stevens After Her Rogers Endorsement
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

President Donald Trump would be happy to see Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) join the Republican Party after her last-minute endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in the heated U.S. Senate race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

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Stevens is only in office until January, as she did not seek reelection to Congress because she was running in the Senate primary against El-Sayed instead earlier this year.

“She did the right thing,” Trump told reporters in Iowa on Sunday. 

“I’d love to have her,” he added when asked if he would like to see her become part of the GOP. 

Speaker Mike Johnson, who was standing next to Trump on Sunday, called Stevens a “good person” who did a “courageous” thing by yanking her endorsement of El-Sayed, which led to mayhem unfolding in the race, including massive condemnations from Democrats. 

“Well, I sent her a note […] told her how courageous she was,” Johnson said. 

“She loves her state. She’s served it as best she could and she’s speaking the truth,” he continued. 

During a press conference with Rogers on Sunday morning, Stevens told reporters that she is a “proud Democrat and I am endorsing Mike Rogers.”

“But Abdul made very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign,” she added. 

With the midterm election on Tuesday, the endorsement made for a last minute shake-up in the race rated by the Cook Political Report as a "toss-up." Stevens narrowly lost the primary election with over 47 percent of the vote, and her latest move raises questions on whether any of her supporters will move toward Rogers in the general election. 

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"This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens. Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) posted to X in the aftermath.

"We Democrats are equally united in our total revulsion at the racist, Islamophobic, and over-the-top false attacks on Abdul by Republicans," he added. "These attacks are evidence of the total bankruptcy of the Republican Party today, who resort to ugly and un-American fearmongering because they have nothing to offer on the problems that concern people today."

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News Topics SENATE | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP | MIKE ROGERS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | MICHIGAN
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