Rep. Haley Stevens' Endorsement of Rogers Blew Up the Dems' 'Country Over Party' Schtick

‘Country over party’ — how many times did you hear this crap from anti-Trump Republicans and Democrats throughout the Trump era? It’s usually a line peddled by panicky anti-Trump GOP trash, losers upset that 45/47 ended their gravy train. They’re obsessed with clinching moral victories, then actual ones. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) had that moment today: After Democrat Abdul El-Sayed told her to stay away from him during a tit-for-tat exchange over denouncing an antisemitic ad supporting his candidacy from Rebellion PAC, Stevens joined her fiancé, Jason Turkish, to announce her support for Republican Mike Rogers. She attended church with him. It capped off a disastrous week for El-Sayed before Election Day.

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The Left went bananas. The anti-Trump GOP foamed at the mouth, and the El-Sayed camp also blew their dog whistles, using the phrase "Israel First” politicians, which is code for Jewish people within these warped groups. Stevens is independent, and this was her decision alone. Look how her side reacted. It was with appalling malice, because it’s not about country; it’s about power with these people — and their crusade to jail Trump, his family, and their supporters. There’s talk about her being purged from the Democrat caucus, and she’s reportedly been removed from some text chains. What is this, high school (via Politico):

Several House Democrats say they support removing Haley Stevens from the Democratic caucus after she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. Eight House Democrats privately told POLITICO they want Stevens removed or for her to be somehow punished by leadership. Stevens was also removed from a series of House Democratic member text chats Sunday, according to three of the people, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas), who is retiring, said in an interview that Stevens’ actions were beyond the pale for a Democrat. “I was the first Caucus member to host a fundraiser for her Senate bid. And, I’d be the first to make the motion to remove her,” Veasey told POLITICO. “This is insane,” he added. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a leading progressive, also supports removing Stevens from the caucus over her decision to endorse Rogers, she told POLITICO. “Haley Stevens has shown her true colors. She is supporting a candidate for Senate that is a rubber stamp for Trump’s disastrous and dangerous administration,” Jayapal told POLITICO. “She has no place in our party.” Stevens’ decision to endorse Rogers just two days before the election shocked her colleagues, including some like Veasey who had helped her in the primary and praised her initial efforts to try to unite the party after she lost to progressive Abdul El-Sayed. That all changed Sunday when Stevens appeared at church with Rogers and later publicly endorsed him. Holding Michigan is critical to Democrats’ hopes of retaking the Senate majority — and many fear the public feud between Stevens and El-Sayed in the closing stretch will hurt the nominee. Democrats from various corners were quick to publicly condemn Stevens for her decision Sunday.

All El-Sayed had to do was denounce antisemitism, and he didn’t.

The Democrats' take on 'country over party' got blown up when Stevens decided to be an independent thinker, which led to a torrent of abuse, dare I say misogyny.

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