Some people are taking voluntary buyouts at CBS News. Bari Weiss’ tenure hasn't been smooth, but that’s not her fault—some people don’t like change. She’s also not a MAGA acolyte, which has always been the funniest attack line against her: she’s a classical liberal and gay. She’s what Democrats used to be, though the real reason the Left hates her is that she’s pro-Israel, pro-free speech, and calls out progressives when they get too insane. Yet, people voicing their displeasure at the new direction are numerous, and framing these buyouts as an apocalyptic event is just silly. It’s a few dozen staffers — there are hundreds more (via NY Post):

You might know I hate the word "bloodbath" for layoffs. So "extinction level event" for dozens of staffers leaving -- out of an estimated 800 to 1,110 employees?

Dozens of CBS News staffers have accepted voluntary buyout offers – most drastically hitting the foreign desks in what one staffer called an “extinction level event,” according to a report.

Producers, editors, managers and operational staff are calling it quits in departments across the network, including “60 Minutes,” “CBS Evening News” and the Washington and London bureaus, the Status newsletter reported Friday.

Less than 10% of the CBS News employees who were offered voluntary buyout packages accepted them – a smaller percentage than the average across other Skydance divisions, which were also offered buyouts, a source familiar with the matter told The Post.

At CBS News, it appears no part of the network was hit harder than its London bureau, where more than two dozen staffers opted to accept the buyouts – a painful downsizing for the desk, according to the report.

Wednesday was the deadline for many CBS News employees to accept buyout offers from Skydance, the David Ellison-led giant that recently merged Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery and pledged to cut $6 billion in annual costs within three years.

During the network’s regular editorial meeting on Wednesday morning, CBS News foreign chief Shayndi Raice encouraged those still weighing their options to reach out with any questions – appearing emotional as she spoke, according to Status.