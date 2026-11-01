Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers Two Days Before Election

Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) has endorsed Mike Rogers for Michigan’s Senate seat just two days before the election.

Stevens attended a church service in Detroit with Rogers on Sunday, Townhall reported.

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Stevens was supposed to campaign with Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit, but changed her mind after El-Sayed refused to condemn an ad that blamed Jews for high prices in America.

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. https://t.co/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

Haley Stevens was originally supposed to campaign with Abdul El-Sayed today. Now, she's attending a church service with Mike Rogers. https://t.co/VQhtbe7k15 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Haley Stevens (D) just WALKED OUT to OFFICIALLY endorse Mike Rogers (R) — and he's standing right at her side! "My vote for Senate...MIKE ROGERS." 🇺🇸 "We have to stand with country. WE CAN'T STAND WITH HATE. We can't stand with Hasan Piker!" "I woke up this morning, decided to go to church — and I am here with the person who I am voting for. That is Mike Rogers." 🔥🔥🔥 This is an absolutely amazing sight. Political earthquake happening in MI This is the same Stevens who was supposed to be at a Detroit church today with Jim Clyburn, showing Democratic "unity" behind Abdul El Sayed Abdul ruined THAT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026

HAPPENING NOW: Congresswoman Haley Stevens joins Mike Rogers at church in Detroit this morning. We have a state to save, Michigan. https://t.co/ZE2HJ1XfHP — Abby Ronson (@abbyronson) November 1, 2026

Unlike nearly every Democratic hack in Michigan, Haley Stevens has principles bigger than the party line. — Jake Altman (@TradeUnionJake) November 1, 2026

More than 2 million Michiganders have already voted early or absentee, according to the state’s voting dashboard.

The election could influence which party controls the Senate.

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: HALEY STEVENS (D) ENDORSES MIKE ROGERS (R) FOR MICHIGAN US SENATE "Abdul said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away. And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today." 🔥 She was… https://t.co/nrOPXEum4p — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026

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