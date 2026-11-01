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Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers Two Days Before Election

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 01, 2026 12:58 PM
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Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers Two Days Before Election
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) has endorsed Mike Rogers for Michigan’s Senate seat just two days before the election. 

Stevens attended a church service in Detroit with Rogers on Sunday, Townhall reported

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Stevens was supposed to campaign with Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit, but changed her mind after El-Sayed refused to condemn an ad that blamed Jews for high prices in America. 

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More than 2 million Michiganders have already voted early or absentee, according to the state’s voting dashboard

The election could influence which party controls the Senate. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | SENATE
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