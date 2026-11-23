



The pandemic is over. COVID is no longer a thing. It’s now accepted as seasonal because the Chinese couldn’t keep their science projects secure in their lab. But a large slice of liberal America is still obsessed with this pandemic, and the media are doing what it can to appease them. With Thanksgiving this Thursday, it’s that time of year when more of us travel. And The Washington Post wonders whether we should mask up. Oh, but they also added a few other viruses (via WaPo):

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For many people, face masks are a relic of the covid-19 pandemic, something tucked away in a drawer and largely forgotten. But with flu season off to an early start, measles outbreaks all over the news (plus the announcement that the United States has lost its measles-elimination status) and millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, is it worth digging out those old N95s? Wearing a mask in everyday settings isn’t a must for most healthy people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But masking can offer an extra layer of protection for those who are traveling to spend the holidays with loved ones who are more vulnerable to serious illness or complications — particularly adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and babies, said Jodie Guest, senior vice chair of epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. Even if you’re not particularly concerned about getting seriously ill, you may just want to avoid spending your holiday in bed with the flu. Anne Rimoin, associate dean for global health at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, wears a mask on airplanes most of the time, but particularly during respiratory virus season. “It’s a really small inconvenience compared to losing several days of a trip due to any number of things that you can catch,” she said. The right mask acts as a filter, reducing the number of infectious particles you breathe in. When worn correctly and consistently, a well-fitting mask can help protect you against respiratory viruses including flu, covid-19 and RSV. Certain masks can also provide an added layer of protection against measles — which also spreads through airborne particles — but they are no substitute for vaccination, Guest said.

Yeah, I’m not doing this crap. Also, measles? We’ve had measles outbreaks before, including a massive one under Obama, because wealthy, white, crunchy liberals from California stopped vaccinating their kids over those debunked autism concerns. No one panicked, and you can likely figure out why. As someone already vaccinated against measles and getting lifelong immunity from it, I will not be masking up. COVID? Please. I’m done with that too.

It’s a free country. Others can, but I assure you that most will judge you as weird.

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