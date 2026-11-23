Regina Spektor came to Dickinson College eons ago. She was our fall concert, and it was a good show. I’m not a huge fan, so I don’t follow her career, but she’s very pro-Israel, which bothered former SNL cast member Bowen Yang, who called her a “Zio.” He’s since apologized for using an antisemitic slur, but the apology is also somewhat insulting since he seems sorry that he co-opted right-wing jargon. How about I’m sorry for peddling anti-Jewish hate? Instead, we get this ‘I’m sorry I used a phrase popular with the KKK crowd’ nonsense. Also, he ended his apology on Instagram with 'Free Palestine.' (via Variety):

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These little hypocrites spend HOURS crying about the homophobia they’ve experienced, yet have ZERO problem being openly hostile, judgmental and dismissive toward JEWS. Watch Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers & some dump truck lady go after the ICONIC Regina Spektor because she supports the Jewish State of ISRAEL. LQBTQ members demand tolerance, acceptance & respect for themselves but apparently JEWS don’t deserve the same. Bowen,Matt & this dump truck lady would be tossed off buildings in Gaza while Disco music played. The HYPOCRISY is DISGUSTING. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 19, 2026

Bowen Yang has apologized for using the slur "Zio," which was popularized by KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, on his podcast. Most of the comments are telling Yang that he didn't need to apologize because it isn't a slur (it is) or that they don't care he used an anti-Jewish slur because what's happening in Gaza is worse. However, I did see a few comments that admitted they had no idea Zio was a slur and they are glad that they learned. I hope that it can be a sign of change. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 20, 2026

A while after posting his apology, Bowen Yang added an addendum that reads, "At the same time, Free Palestine." Yet another celebrity has capitulated to the ravenous crowd of Free Palestine activists who think antisemitism is either entirely unimportant or a necessary part of their advocacy for Palestinians. It's not, to be clear. You do not need to be antisemitic or tolerate antisemitism to criticize Israel or support Palestinians. And as long as people like Yang keep capitulating, the Free Palestine movement will remain one infested with antisemitism. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 20, 2026

Bowen Yang has apologized after he received backlash recently for calling singer Regina Spektor an antisemitic slur on a past episode of his podcast, “Las Culturistas.” A resurfaced clip from his Oct. 14 podcast came under fire when Yang referred to Spektor as “Zio.” “I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history, especially since we’ve repudiated antisemitism on the show as recently as the last two weeks,” Yang wrote on Instagram on Friday (his handle is @fayedunaway but has no connection to the actress). “Particularly upsetting to realize that I adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against.” “Zio,” short for “Zionist,” has been used as a derogatory slur toward Jewish people and Israelis. Its origins trace back to Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and white supremacists. On the Oct. 14 episode of “Las Culturistas,” Yang, his co-host Matt Rogers and guest Edy Modica were discussing Spektor, her alma mater SUNY Purchase and her music when Modica added, “And now she’s out to lunch.” Rogers asked if Modica was “upset with Regina lately,” to which she responded, “she’s just like a little Israel hardcore.” Yang added, “yeah, she’s Zio.”

Yes, the KKK hates Jewish people, but it seems folks who are mainstream and unabashedly progressive are once again the main disseminators of certain tropes that got millions killed, just saying.

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The Left has an antisemitism problem. And this incident is rich, since these two have spoken about homophobia, but do this — yeah, I agree with McCain. Chef’s kiss here.

Bowen Yang using antisemitic slang that was popularized and mainstreamed by KKK leader David Duke is really just chefs kiss for the guy who got Shane Gillis fired from SNL for racism. Well done buying this hate mongering podcast @Disney. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 20, 2026

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