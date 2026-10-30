DOJ Issues Stark Message Amid Dan Sullivan Scandal Criminal Probe

The Justice Department and the FBI are confirming the probe into the reported coordinated effort to place a second Dan Sullivan on the Alaska ballot in an alleged plot to confuse voters.

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“Anyone who tries to illegally deceive voters and interfere in the election will answer for it,” Alaska U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman said Friday during a press conference, adding that there “is both a civil investigation and a criminal investigation” that are ongoing.

"Within the next hour or so ... United States is filing a request for EXPEDITED DISCOVERY by MONDAY,” he added, according to the Washington Examiner.

We have talked to people in Alaska for a while now who say the campaign of Dan J. Sullivan was basically known to be fake. But DOJ had not announced any developments in the investigation until seemingly the recent New York Times report. Plus today, the US attorney in Anchorage, Michael Heyman, revealed he had been recused from the case because of a potential judicial nomination. He's back on it. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 30, 2026

The New York Times reported that the move to get Dan J. Sullivan to run for U.S. Senate was part of a coordinated effort by Democrats in order to help Democrat Mary Peltola’s chances of winning the competitive race in the state that uses ranked-choice voting.

Peltola denies direct involvement in the reported scheme.

“I knew nothing about any other candidate on the ballot except for me and the incumbent. That is all I have ever known about. I am not interested in tricking voters,” she said this week, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is asking the Federal Election Commission to investigate.

"The breadth of allegations against Mary Peltola’s campaign and the DSCC’s criminal conspiracy to defraud voters is damning,” NRSC National Press Secretary Bernadette Breslin said in a statement.

“Next Tuesday, Alaskans will wash their hands clean of Peltola’s ballot games by leaving her unranked and repealing Democrats’ rigged ranked-choice voting system," she added.

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