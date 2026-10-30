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Mary Peltola's Latest Remarks About the Alleged Election-Rigging Circus in Alaska Sound Familiar

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 7:15 AM
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Mary Peltola's Latest Remarks About the Alleged Election-Rigging Circus in Alaska Sound Familiar
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Well, I guess Mary Peltola decided to try damage control again. The New York Times reported what many, including Townhall, have reported for months: Democrats in Alaska tried to find a Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan to split the vote. Peltola initially blamed the paper, which didn't go over well. Now, she’s coming clean, saying she isn’t interested in tricking voters. She also knows nothing (via AP):

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Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola denied Thursday that she knew anything about an effort to put another candidate on the Alaska ballot with the same name as the Republican incumbent as the Justice Department escalated a criminal investigation with new grand jury subpoenas.

“I just want to clear the air,” she said at the top of a speech in a downtown bar in Juneau, Alaska’s capital. “I knew nothing about any other candidate on the ballot except for me and the incumbent. That is all I have ever known about. I am not interested in tricking voters.”

Peltola is running against Sen. Dan Sullivan. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that subpoenas seeking grand jury testimony or documents, along with records preservation demands, were issued after The New York Times reported that Peltola’s campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting Dan J. Sullivan Jr. as part an alleged effort to confuse voters.

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Okay, Sgt. Peltola, the ‘I know nothing’ line was funny on Hogan’s Heroes. The Times never said you were directly involved, but it noted that you were aware of the scheme. So this denial is likely to fall apart. We’ll be waiting for it to collapse, and perhaps these mishaps every time she goes before a microphone are why Democrats allegedly needed to confuse voters. This Peltola campaign hasn’t been a smooth operation, with top aides being fired and numerous stories about how this woman allegedly abuses staff and dropped the n-word, an incident that was strongly denied. 

‘I know nothing’ is an obvious go-to, and it always blows up in a candidate or politician’s face if they go down this road. 

DOJ subpoenas have already been issued. 


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News Topics ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MARY PELTOLA
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