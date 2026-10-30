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Baked Alaska: The Subpoenas Are Flying in the Decoy Dan Circus in US Senate Race

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 7:00 AM
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Baked Alaska: The Subpoenas Are Flying in the Decoy Dan Circus in US Senate Race
Foto AP/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, Archivo

Yesterday, we said the Justice Department could set things in motion to split the Democrat operation in Alaska’s Senate race. They looked for ‘Dan Sullivans’ to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, clearing a better path for Democrat Mary Peltola to secure a win. The Decoy Dan hasn’t campaigned at all; he insists he did so of his own volition, but that claim collapsed once we learned that Democrat operatives handled all his paperwork. 

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Democrats and the media are now trying to navigate this weird road of saying ‘it’s not illegal, but it looks pretty bad.’ Meanwhile, the DOJ is doing its part to get to the bottom of this circus. At least 30 subpoenas were issued Thursday (via CBS News):

The Justice Department has begun issuing a new wave of subpoenas stemming from an ongoing criminal investigation into Alaska's Senate race, including the alleged efforts by Democrats to recruit a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

The subpoenas are targeting several Democratic officials believed to be tied to the effort to recruit Daniel J. Sullivan to appear on Alaska's ballot. Nobody involved in the race has been charged with a crime.

The department also amended its civil lawsuit seeking to block certification of the results if Sullivan loses due to "voter confusion," adding in details from a New York Times report on alleged efforts by people associated with Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign to find candidates who could draw votes away from Sullivan. The new filing calls the situation a "conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the electoral process."

Peltola's campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have denied any connection to the effort to put Daniel J. Sullivan on the ballot. Daniel S. Sullivan has said in the past he is genuinely interested in running.

During a briefing with reporters Thursday, a Justice Department official offered perspective into the department's investigative approach in its criminal probe, saying there had been a "significant increase in activity" surrounding the Alaska race over the previous 24 hours. The Times report the report on Wednesday.

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Gov. Mike Dunleavy was also blunt about Peltola’s alleged involvement in the scheme, where she seems aware of it, though the line is that she wasn’t involved. Well, that died quickly:

Dunleavy added that if Peltola gets indicted, well, that’s life.

This investigation won't end after Election Day; the DOJ is prepared to look into this for as long as necessary. 

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News Topics ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY
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