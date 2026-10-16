NRSC and Sen. Dan Sullivan Launch Radio Jingle Ad Reminding Alaska to Keep Mary Peltola Retired

Democrat Mary Peltola is too radical for Alaska. She's running again after being rejected by voters because Democrats are desperate to stop President Trump's agenda by regaining control of the House. But her record shows she just does not have Alaska's best interests at heart.

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As Townhall reported extensively in the past, Peltola's campaign has been embroiled with scandal, including that her campaign and salary are funded by Epstein cash, fired staffers, and reports of abusive behavior on the part of Peltola (including calling staffers homophobic slurs and the N-word). During her time in D.C., Peltola failed to get even one bill passed into law, but she did make a lot of money, including $350,000 from a D.C. lobbying firm and using money from Epstein associates including Reid Hoffman. All told, Peltola has taken more than $140,000 from Epstein associates.

During her time in Congress, she hardly showed up to work, and she did the same in the Alaska State House. But she did find time to fight to raise taxes on the middle-class, mooch off the taxpayers, and bill Alaskans for trips to the Lower 48 and Hawaii. She also wanted to stifle Alaska's energy sector and cashed out to become a lobbyist in D.C. Even Peltola's former opponents know she's bad for Alaska.

Democrats are trying to game Alaska's ranked-choice system by nominating Dan Sullivan, a far-left candidate, to help boost Peltola. In 2024, the Alaska Before Party PAC tried to "game Alaska's complicated electoral system to ensure Peltola had the best odds of prevailing in November." The fake Dan Sullivan is also a Peltola donor and supporter who has a magnet of Che Guevara on his fridge and attended "No Kings" rallies.

With all that background in mind, Alaska voters have the power to make sure that Mary Peltola doesn't get elected to the U.S. Senate.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and Senator Dan S. Sullivan released a new radio jingle ad reminding Alaskans to keep Mary Peltola retired.

You can listen to the radio ad here.

The ad encourages voters to rank Sen. Sullivan first or second on their ballot or to rank another candidate — but never Mary Peltola. She cannot be allowed to return to the Senate. This ad will air across markets in Alaska from now until the general election on November 3.

"Mary Peltola knows she can't beat Senator Dan S. Sullivan on his Alaska First record, so she and her Lower 48 cronies are resorting to deceptive tricks. But Alaskans don't need a cue card to spot a fraud when they see one, and will send Peltola back to her D.C. lobbying firm for consistently putting Alaska last," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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